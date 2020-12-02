Probe Metals Initiates Preliminary Economic Assessment on Val-d’Or East Project

Probe Metals Inc.
·7 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROBE METALS INC. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initiation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on its 100% owned Val-d’Or East project in Val-d’Or, Québec. The company has appointed Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (“Ausenco”) as the lead consultant, to prepare the PEA in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Ausenco is an internationally respected engineering consultant that has completed numerous studies in Canada and Quebec on comparable projects and deposits. They are well known for their innovative approaches to cost effective design and risk mitigating execution strategies as demonstrated by the Moose River project in Nova Scotia of St. Barbara’s (formerly Atlantic Gold’s) and they will apply these in developing the hub and spoke concept for the Val-d’Or East project. The PEA will provide a base-case assessment for the further development of the project. The PEA is scheduled to begin immediately and expected to be completed by H1-2021.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states, “Val-d’Or East has achieved a critical mass with respect to resource size and, with the outlook on gold improving in 2021, we feel that now is the optimal time to advance the project into economic studies. The PEA will provide investors with a much more detailed view on what a mining scenario could look like at Val-d’Or East and provide better insight into the value of the project. We have grown from a gold resource of approximately 770,000 ounces to over 3.4 million ounces, and with another year of drilling under our belts our next updated resource will provide us with a solid base for the PEA. We are excited to begin moving the project towards production and look forward to continue adding value through both development and exploration in 2021.”

About the Val-d’Or East Project

In the recent years, Probe Metals has been consolidating and exploring its land position in the highly prospective Val-d’Or East area of Quebec. The Val-d’Or East project is a district-scale land package comprising 435 square kilometers and represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d’Or mining camp. The property is host to three past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussiere Mine and Monique Mine) and falls along four regional mine trends, including 14 kilometres of strike length along the prolific Cadillac Break. Val-d’Or East is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

The current total resource estimate at the Val-d’Or East project stands at 866,300 measured & indicated ounces and 2,558,056 inferred ounces (“NI 43-101 technical report for the Val-d’Or east project", dated October 18, 2019 (effective date of July 25, 2019) and filed on SEDAR). The estimate includes resources from the Company’s 100%-owned Pascalis, Courvan, Monique and Lapaska properties as well as its option property, Cadillac Break East.

Qualified Person:
The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Yves Dessureault, P.Eng., COO whom is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Ausenco:
Ausenco is a global diversified engineering, construction and project management company providing consulting, project delivery and asset management solutions to the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors. Ausenco’s experience in gold projects ranges from conceptual, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies for new project developments to project execution with EPCM and EPC delivery. Ausenco is currently engaged on a number of global projects with similar characteristics and opportunities to the Val-d’Or East Project.

About Probe Metals:
Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the Val-d’Or East Gold Project, Quebec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,550-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company was formed as a result of the sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp Inc. in March 2015. Newmont Corporation currently owns approximately 12% of the Company.

On behalf of Probe Metals Inc.,

Dr. David Palmer,
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Please visit our website at www.probemetals.com or contact:

Seema Sindwani
Director of Investor Relations
info@probemetals.com
+1.416.777.9467

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.



Latest Stories

  • Raptors retain Terence Davis despite criminal charges after thorough discussions

    The Raptors brought Terence Davis to training camp despite facing seven criminal charges.

  • Ravens finally fly to Pittsburgh after COVID-19 outbreak, multiple delays

    Finally, it looks as if the Steelers-Ravens game is a go.

  • Kevin Durant accuses media of 'making stories up' about recruiting James Harden

    With his name involved in a report that implies tampering, Kevin Durant is once again crying fake news.

  • Week 13 waiver wire: Preparing for the playoff injury rush

    The time for major changes to your fantasy football roster has expired, so let’s focus on making the most of whatever group you have in place.

  • How will the Raptors adapt following a second offseason of losses?

    What to expect from the Toronto Raptors in 2020-21 after another summer of losses.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Bobby Webster on Terence Davis: ‘We have to go with our relationship'

    Bobby Webster updates on the Terence Davis investigation and why the Raptors decided to bring the 23-year-old to training camp in Tampa Bay.

  • Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis out 'until at least January' following right knee surgery

    Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle provided a little more clarity on Kristaps Porzingis’ health status following surgery in October to repair a later meniscus tear in his right knee.

  • Report: Delay of 2020 Tokyo Olympics cost $3 billion

    The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were already the most expensive of all time.

  • Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney steps down in aftermath of playoff loss

    Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Kirk Cousins, top-10 QB but where has Russ gone?

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon get into some stats and trends to note ahead of Week 13 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Early season tourney takeaways: Which NBA prospects are showing out already? Which teams look legit?

    College basketball fans are getting a first glimpse at how loaded this freshman class is with future NBA draft picks. Here's an early assessment of the players and teams that are impressing early this season.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 13 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Cleveland P Cam Hill recovering after car crash, wrist surgery

    Cam Hill underwent surgery on his wrist on Tuesday in Tulsa after a car accident.

  • Tyreek Hill's first impression of Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought he was trash'

    Hill's candid response to a question about Patrick Mahomes was most certainly not expected.

  • Forge FC loses penalty shootout to Haitian side in CONCACAF League quarterfinal

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Forge FC lost a heartbreaker to Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Scotiabank Champions League quarterfinal play Tuesday, conceding a cheap goal on a goalkeeping blunder in regulation time and then losing a penalty shootout.The win earned Arcahaie a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, alongside the confederation's elite club teams, while moving it into the final four of the CONCACAF League — a 22-team feeder competition that sends six teams to the top-tier CONCACAF tournament.Forge, the Canadian Premier League champion, has a chance to make the Champions League via a do-or-die play-in match next week.Guerry Romondt saved Forge's first two penalties — from Daniel Krutzen and Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson. Arcahaie substitute Ose Charles converted the decisive kick in the 4-2 shootout win.The game was knotted at 1-1 after regulation time with Forge dominating play. but unable to get the go-ahead goal."Obviously this is one that stings," said Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis."We've played two games in the last 2 1/2 months. This is the third one," he added. "So there's some kind of rhythm that's not going to be there. And the toughest thing to do in this game is score goals." Forge looked in complete control up 1-0 early in the second half but conceded the tying goal in the 59th minute on a mistake by Triston Henry. He delayed playing a back pass from Kwame Awuah and his scuffed clearance attempt deflected in off onrushing Arcahaie forward Kervens Jolicoeur."That's something maybe that's going to happen once in his career," Smyrniotis said."This one kind of stings but he's fantastic. He's goalkeeper of the year in the Canadian Premier League for a reason. It's unfortunate that this comes at this moment but we've got to look past it," he added.After the tying goal the game was delayed by a hole in the Arcahaie goal netting, requiring several zip-ties to close the gap.Krutzen opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time from the penalty spot after David Choiniere was taken down in the box by Hantz Anacius. Romondt dove the right way but Krutzen's shot found the corner.Krutzen also converted a penalty — in second-half stoppage-time — to give Forge a 2-1 win over Panama's Tauro FC in the round of 16.The 24-year-old Belgian defender rattled a free kick off the Arcahaie crossbar in the 49th minute as Forge tormented the Haitians with set pieces.The four CONCACAF League quarterfinal winners qualify directly for the Champions League while the losing quarterfinalists compete in single-leg play-in games, with the two winners also qualifying.Arcahaie advances to play either Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa or Honduras' Club Deportivo Marathon, who played in a later game Tuesday, in the January COBCACAF League semifinal. Saprissa won the CONCACAF League last year.Forge will play the Saprissa-Marathon loser next week in the play-in match.Regulation time ended with Forge driving at the Arcahaie goal but unable to get the go-ahead goal. It was the same for the seven minutes of stoppage time with Arcahaie players going down like bowling-pins, delaying play.Tuesday's game went ahead despite one Forge staff member and two Arcahaie players testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of kickoff.CONCACAF said all three had been isolated. All other players and staff tested negative.Smyrniotis made two changes to his starting 11 with Johnny Grant returning from suspension to take over from Kadell Thomas and fellow midfielder Paolo Sabak replacing Elimane Cisse.Forge pressed from the opening kickoff while the Haitians looked to counter-attack. Choiniere almost scored for Forge in the opening minute but couldn't get a boot to a low ball sent across the front of goal by Grant.Forge dominated possession but could not translate it into scoring chance. And the Haitian side began to grow more comfortable on the ball as the deadlock continued.Romondt was called into action twice late in the first half, punching away Forge free kicks. Mo Babouli thought he had scored on the stroke off halftime, heading in another free kick, but was flagged offside.While Arcahaie was the home side, the game was played in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo at the more suitable Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.The Haitians advanced Nov. 5 with a 3-1 round-of-16 win over Waterhouse FC in Kingston, Jamaica. Forge dispatched Tauro two days earlier in Panama City.The Canadian side then returned home, serving the mandated 14-day quarantine. Forge arrived in the Dominican on Nov 21, training in Punta Cana before making the 170-kilometre trip to the capital on Monday.Arcahaie moved into the round of 16 when Belize's Verdes FC pulled out of their Oct. 20 preliminary-round match due to positive COVID-19 tests. That match was also scheduled for Santo Domingo.Forge defeated El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in San Salvador on Oct. 22 in preliminary-round play.Forge, thanks to its triumph in the Island Games in Charlottetown during the summer, will also have another chance to qualify for the main CONCACAF club competition when it takes on Toronto FC in final of the Canadian Championship scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.Forge exited the CONCACAF League in the round of 16 last year, beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Honduras's Olimpia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Kyle Shanahan calls Arizona 'the best scenario,' vows to get back to Bay Area as soon as possible

    "I don’t care what happens, we’re not going to spend Christmas without our families."

  • Mets sign Trevor May | FastCast

    The Mets reportedly sign Trevor May to a two-year deal, plus the Royals officially sign Mike Minor in this edition of FastCast

  • Sarah Fuller's historic appearance also felt in NFL – 'It was more than a kick'

    An agent, NFL director and assistant coach, all women, reflect on the importance of Fuller's outing at Vanderbilt and what it means in the football world.

  • College football Week 14 betting primer: What’s the best play in Alabama vs. LSU?

    In a normal year, this would be conference championship week. But because of the pandemic, there are still two more full weekends of regular season action.