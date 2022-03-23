Probe Metals Announces Management Appointment and Grants Stock Options & RSUs

Probe Metals Inc.

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Langlois as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Corporate Development to the Company. Patrick will take over from Carmelo Marrelli, who has stepped down from his role as Chief Financial Officer. We thank Carmelo for his many years of service and contributions to the advancement of Probe.



David Palmer, CEO of Probe Metals, states “Probe is rapidly evolving into an advanced stage development company and Patrick’s appointment expands our capabilities as we continue to grow the Val-d’Or East project. We are extremely pleased to have Patrick as our CFO and we look forward to his experience as we navigate through our strategic and financing initiatives. Val-d’Or East is one of the largest and most advanced development projects in Quebec and we continue to build a strong team that is capable of realizing its full potential. Patrick’s contributions will be an integral part of the growth of the Company and advancement of the project. While Patrick steps into his new role, on behalf of management and the Board, we would like to thank Carmelo for his invaluable contributions to Probe throughout the transition of the Company from grassroots explorer to developer.”

Since 2015, Mr. Langlois has held the position of Vice President, Corporate Development for the Company, and was the Vice President, Corporate Development for its predecessor, Probe Mines Limited. Patrick is an accomplished mining executive with extensive capital markets experience. He was previously an investment banker and provided corporate finance expertise and advised companies on mergers and acquisitions and equity/debt financings. As Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President, Corporate Development, Patrick will apply his skills and experience to the execution of corporate strategy, evaluation of strategic initiatives and opportunities, and will guide Probe’s financial strategy, accounting and financial reporting. He is a CFA Charterholder, who holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor in Business Administration (BA) in Finance from Université de Sherbrooke.

Annual Stock Options and RSUs Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 1,475,000 common shares of the Company to officers and directors at the exercise price of $1.87 per share for a period of five years, subject to vesting requirements. Additionally, the Company has granted 710,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to officers and directors of the Company under the terms of the Company’s restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”). Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the RSU Plan. The RSU grant follows the guidelines of the RSU Plan, the text of which is available on www.sedar.com.

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Val-d’Or East Gold Project, Québec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,500-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company was formed as a result of the $526M sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp. Eldorado Gold Corporation currently owns approximately 10.4% of the Company.

