Probe Gold Appoints Renaud Adams to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Renaud Adams to its board of directors, effective immediately.



Renaud Adams has over 30 years of global mining experience in senior executive positions and operations. Currently, Mr. Adams serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Iamgold Corporation. Previously, from 2018 to 2022, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of New Gold Inc., where he led the strategic repositioning of the company and turnaround of its operations. Prior to New Gold, Mr. Adams was President and Chief Executive Officer of Richmont Mines Inc. from 2014 until the company was sold to Alamos Gold in November 2017. During Mr. Adams' time at Richmont Mines, the primary mine of the company experienced an increase of more than two-fold in production, the mineral reserves were multiplied by more than three, and the costs were reduced significantly, leading to the Island Gold Mine in Ontario becoming one of the most cost-efficient underground mines in the Americas. From 2011 to 2014, Mr. Adams was Chief Operating Officer at Primero Mining Corporation, and prior to that he was General Manager of IAMGOLD's Rosebel mine in Suriname before being appointed Senior Vice President, Americas Operations. Prior to IAMGOLD, Mr. Adams held various senior operations positions at mining operations located in the Americas. Mr. Adams holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mining and Mineral Processing from Laval University in Quebec, Canada.

Jamie Sokalsky, Chairman of Probe, states: “On behalf of myself and the other Directors, I would like to welcome Renaud to the Board of Probe. We are extremely pleased to have Renaud join us as we advance our Novador Gold Project, one of Canada’s largest and most advanced gold exploration projects, into development. Renaud’s experience and skills in mining and corporate strategy are ideally suited for the next phase of our journey and his contributions will be critical in allowing us to realize the maximum amount of value from our project, as we advance towards production. Renaud is a very well-respected member of our industry, and a number of us at Probe have had the privilege of knowing and working with Renaud for many years. His professionalism, integrity and keen work ethic are an ideal fit with our corporate culture.”

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project, Québec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,500-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company was formed as a result of the $526M sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp.

