Probe Finds UP School was Open for 1 Month Defying COVID Norms

An inquiry has revealed that a government primary school in Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh was functioning for the last one month in violation of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, reported The Indian Express.



The inquiry took place after a photograph of a group of students on the school campus went viral on Wednesday.



The inquiry was conducted by Gyan Chand Mishra, Additional Basic Shiksha Adhikari (ABSA), Deoria who recommended the school’s headmaster be suspended and also demanded an explanation from the school, reported The Indian Express.









“In the photograph, children were seen sitting on the verandah, and their books are open in front of them. To verify those photographs, I went to the school and found it was locked. I checked the background present in the photograph and found it was the same school building,” said Mishra, stated the media report.

The school reportedly functioned till 1 pm and the teachers were forced to conduct classes.



Village chief Ishrat Jahan’s husband Aftab Alam refuted the claims and said these were false allegations.





