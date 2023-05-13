‘I probably jumped down from a chair more than 50 times’: Leo Huang’s best phone picture

“There is a saying in photography,” Leo Huang says. “The single most important component of a camera is the 12 inches behind it. The camera you use is important, yes, but your brain, ideas and imagination are what really matter.”

Huang began skipping at the start of the Covid outbreak, using the rooftop above his home in Taiwan’s Yilan City. “There is enough open space up there, and it meant I didn’t have to go to the gym, which was closed anyway. I liked that skipping didn’t need complicated or costly equipment and has so many benefits. People think it’s a simple aerobic exercise, but it can help with depression, cardiopulmonary function and reducing fat.”

He’d been thinking all morning about how to capture himself effectively, but his first attempts – with his iPhone 11 placed flat on the ground – didn’t come out as he’d hoped. “I decided to turn on the wide-angle lens feature and use my Apple Watch to shoot continuously. I probably jumped down from a chair more than 50 times to get the shot.” He was glad not to be using his normal camera: “I was afraid I might trample it!”

Once Huang was done, he converted the photo to black-and-white. “I always find the story stronger. If the colours are too rich, viewers can lose focus.”