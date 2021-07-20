Proactive news headlines including White Rock Minerals, Calima Energy, Skyfii and Latitude Consolidated

Sydney, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) has secured additional tenements over historical volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) prospects and an emerging trend of new VMS targets as part of the expansion of its district-scale tenement package at the Red Mountain Project in Alaska. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) believes the Montney Formation in western Canada - in which it has several core assets - could play a leading role in the global energy transition. Click here

Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF) has officially completed the acquisition of CrowdVision, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision and video analytics business. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) (OTCMKTS:CXOXF) has signed a two-year power grid connection agreement with Power and Water Corporation (PWC) in the Northern Territory. Click here

Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD) (FRA:1KX) has confirmed a large mineralised system at the Fairway Trend, which strikes over 5.5 kilometres from Turnberry to St Anne’s within the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) is about to begin a nickel exploration diamond drilling program at the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC) in Western Australia. Click here

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) has hit further copper sulphides at the Juruena Project in Brazil and has appointed Dr Marcelo De Carvalho as a new director to oversee the Brazilian operations. Click here

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) has secured a crucial approval, establishing its right to mine at the Witwatersrand Basin Gold Project in South Africa. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has released an interim mineral resource estimate for the wholly-owned East Sampson Dam prospect of 264,000 tonnes at 2.5 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold for 21,600 ounces at a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t. Click here

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) has appointed Tony Allen to the role of chief financial officer, effective from July 19, coinciding with the company completing companion equity requirements to enable the drawdown of its US$20 million project debt with CRDB. Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) managing director Robert Brierley is the latest director to demonstrate his confidence in the company’s iron ore production growth plan with the early exercising of options. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has discovered further high-grade gold and copper mineralisation at its 100%-owned Minyari Dome Project. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has diamond drilling underway across five high-grade gold targets at Mulga Bill, within the wider Side Well Project in Western Australia. Click here

