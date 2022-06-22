Proactive news headlines including White Rock Minerals, Arovella Therapeutics, Critical Resources and Alice Queen

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF)’s joint venture partner Thomson Resources has restated the Mt Carrington Project Strauss and Kylo deposits Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) to include zinc and copper, along with gold and silver. Click here

  • Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) welcomes STADA Australia’s commercial launch of ZolpiMist™ (zolpidem tartrate), a product indicated for the short-term treatment of insomnia in adults. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has completed seven more step-out holes at pegmatite zone 6 of the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada, unearthing a spodumene-bearing pegmatite intersection of 15 metres in width after hitting spodumene in 30 of 32 drill holes completed so far. Click here

  • Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has received a surprise high-grade copper hit during diamond core drilling at Jehda-1 target, a key prospect within a larger scale dipole-dipole induced polarisation (DDIP) anomaly at the Horn Island Gold Project in Queensland’s Torres Strait. Click here

  • Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has raised a total of $20.571 million through a share purchase plan (SPP) and placement to advance its namesake project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) is looking to raise up to $20 million to help fund the next phase of development of its portfolio of advanced base metal assets in South Africa’s Northern Cape Province, incorporating an early production strategy. Click here

  • Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is confident that its joint venture with Cuban Government mining company GeoMinera can develop a small but highly profitable open pit mine producing copper and zinc concentrates with silver credits at the Antonio polymetallic deposit in central Cuba. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) continues to progress activities, including drilling, at the Koongie Park Project along with metallurgical test-work at Onedin deposit supported by the completion of its recent share placement. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has hit upon “pervasive” high-value, high-grade rare earths in assays from recent drilling at Circle Valley. Click here

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has delivered a “breakthrough result” of 54 metres at 6.55 g/t gold, including 12 metres at 20.1 g/t, confirming the scale and potential of Gilbey’s North discovery within the Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) continues to make headway on its coal bed methane (CBM) exploration and appraisal program underway at the wholly-owned Nomgon IX CBM Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in Mongolia. Click here

  • SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N)’s flagship technology asset DPT® has pinpointed drill targets for Yilgarn Exploration Ventures’ North Darlot drill program, near Leinster in Western Australia’s Goldfields region. Click here

  • Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC)’s lead program and cancer drug has been proven to improve cancer immunotherapy in a mouse model of treatment-resistant melanoma. Click here

  • Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) and partner Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) have delivered strong bedrock gold mineralisation in a reconnaissance auger drilling program at the Kolondieba joint venture in southeast Mali. Click here

  • Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) collaborator Hudson Institute of Medical Research has been granted A$1.45 million from the Victorian Government to fund a joint development program into novel therapeutics to block inflammation. Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has awarded London-based company Hyperion Copper a 12-month option to acquire its wholly-owned subsidiary Zed Copper, which holds four assets in the Zambian copper belt, including the advanced Luanshya and Mkushi projects. Click here

  • Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC)’s recent site visit to its Silumina Anodes™ pilot plant in Saxony, Germany, has led to a final construction contract with Küttner GmbH & Co. KG. Click here

  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has struck more high-grade gold during its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign at the Ironbark prospect, part of the Side Well Gold Project in WA. Click here

  • Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has started a 3,000-metre resource drilling program at the Tower rare earth elements (REE) prospect of its 100%-owned Mt Clere Project on the north-western margins of the Yilgarn Craton in Western Australia. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to enhance the quality of its acreage in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin with the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well returning strong daily production rates during flowback. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and its subsidiary Quidd have launched Mintables, a feature that enables collectors to mint and unmint digital collectibles into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Formula One teams say timing of FIA's decision to act on "porpoising" was poor

    MONTREAL — Most Formula One teams were in the air en route to Montreal when their sport's governing body announced it was stepping in to counter the troublesome bouncing of cars. Teams arrived Thursday for the Montreal Grand Prix to discover the FIA had issued a technical directive to reduce bouncing — also known as "porpoising" — that's been the bane of numerous drivers this season, most notably seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Teams and drivers are split on the regulations. But most w

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Mariners slug four homers to beat A's 8-2, snap 3-game skid

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez and his teammates were amazed watching from the dugout as baseballs kept clearing the fences — one, two, then three of them in a row. Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, Jesse Winker followed with a solo drive and then Eugenio Suárez connected in a burst of three straight longballs by Seattle in the seventh, and the Mariners slugged past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of stumbling AL West rivals. “It just felt amazing honestly just seein