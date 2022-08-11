Proactive news headlines including West Wits Mining, Valor Resources, Cauldron Energy and Compumedics Ltd

Sydney, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has raised $2.5 million in a share placement to bolster the development of the Witwatersrand Basin Gold Project (WBP) in South Africa, which already holds a 4.28-million-ounce JORC mineral resource at 4.58 g/t gold. Click here

  • Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) shares have climbed 12.5% higher intra-day to 0.9 cents after identifying uranium and copper mineralisation from its reconnaissance field program at the Surprise Creek Project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Click here

  • Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has intersected another high-grade gold zone in the Annie Laurie Lode at the Blackwood Goldfield Project in the ‘Golden Triangle’ of Victoria. Click here

  • Compumedics Ltd (ASX:CMP) will undertake an on-market buy-back of up to 4 milllion fully-paid ordinary shares. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has struck a deal with fellow ASX-lister Greenstone Resources Ltd to divest its Phoenix and Kangaroo Hill gold projects. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) is raising $7 million through a placement and share purchase plan (SPP) to support exploration at its flagship Millrose Gold Project on the northeast flank of the Yandal Belt. Click here

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) is encouraged by a series of shallow, high-grade gold intersections across two key prospects near the wholly-owned Dalgaranga Gold Operations in Western Australia. Click here

  • Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) has fielded another set of solid gold grades from drilling at the Eleanora-Garibaldi prospect of the Hillgrove Gold Project in New South Wales, underscoring the growth potential of the asset. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) is well positioned to benefit from Energy Supply Developers’ (ESD) super site development activities in the US, highlighting surging demand and a strong outlook in the North American battery market. Click here

  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has recorded a whopping 224-metre gold intersection, grading at 1.5 g/t gold, during assay work at the Two Mile Hill deposit, part of the Central Sandstone gold property in WA. Click here

  • Ironbark Zinc Ltd (ASX:IBG) has hosted US EXIM Bank representatives and principals from its prospective equity and operating partner LNS A/S at the Citronen Zinc-Lead Project in Greenland for due diligence and value-adding purposes, a major step in reaching a final investment decision (FID) for the asset. Click here

  • Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) says the results from its definitive feasibility study (DFS) are in and the numbers stack up to restart the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi. Click here

