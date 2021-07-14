Proactive news headlines including VR Resources, Dalrada Corp, Cloud DX and Kenorland Minerals
New York , July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies
TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR) (OTCMKTS:TRRXF) (FRA:TNW) says report shows increased resource estimate for Mariana Lithium Brine project in Argentina click here
Camino Minerals Corporation (CVE:COR) (OTCPINK:CAMZF) closes $4.6M deal with Stellar Investment Holdings for Maria Cecilia complex in Peru click here
Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) reports record preliminary 2Q production and increases yearly guidance click here
Predictiv AI (CVE:PAI) (OTCMKTS:INOTF) (FRA:71TA) names its Chairman Jim Grimes as interim CEO click here
Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) expects to report strong 2Q revenue growth click here
VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) (OTCQB:VRRCF) (FRA:5VR) completes second phase drilling at Reveille silver-copper project in Nevada click here
Audacious (CSE:AUSA) (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) inks deal to acquire California CBD beverage and edibles brand LOOS click here
Kenorland Minerals Ltd (CVE:KLD) (FRA:3WQ0) says 20,000-meter drill program now underway at Frotet project click here
Dalrada Corp (OTCQB:DFCO) subsidiary Prakat Solutions partners with ValueQwest for digital transformation of global supply chains click here
Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTCPINK:SNWGF) posts encouraging drill finds at Einarson gold project in Yukon click here
Cloud DX Inc (CVE:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF) commences trading on the OTCQB Venture Market click here
Esport Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) raises revenue guidance after completing Bethard acquisition click here
Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) (CVE:VMC) (FRA:6LG) receives first order worth $1 million for 10 VMC 1200 Class 3 electric trucks click here
Medallion Resources Ltd (CVE:MDL) (OTCQB:MLLOF) (FRA:MRDN) finishes techno economic assessment for REE extraction from mineral sand monazite click here
PsyBio Therapeutics Corp (CVE:PYSB) (OTCQB:PSYBF) (FRA:PSYB) sees its shares debut on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US click here
Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) says 2Q silver production climbed 135% year-over-year click here
Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSE:MND) (OTCQB:MNDJF) (FRA:R7X2) on track to meet 2021 production guidance as it records solid second quarter click here
PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) to launch e-commerce website offering charitable swag and accessories click here
PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF) reveals positive results from preclinical cepharanthine study in cancer showing heightened response in cell lines click here
LexaGene Holdings Inc (OTCQB:LXXGF) (CVE:LXG) (FRA:5XS2) retains intellectual property law firm Wolf Greenfield as it grows its portfolio click here
DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) (JSE:DRD) (FRA:DUBA) says copper elution circuit at its Far West Gold Recoveries expects additional 1.2kg to 1.8kg of gold per month click here
Bam Bam Resources Corp (CSE:BBR) (OTCPINK:NPEZF) (FRA:4NPB) welcomes latest 'exciting' exploration finds at Majuba Hill click here
Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCMKTS:GLDRF) (FRA:1QB1 receives drilling permit for Federal Mining claims at Champagne project click here
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) strikes agreement with ESG-focused crypto miner Coinmint click here
Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (FRA:S9Y) expects to meet annual output guidance for fiscal 2022 despite first quarter decline click here
Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCPINK:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) reports record first-quarter revenue as acquisitions kick in click here
