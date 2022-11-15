Proactive news headlines including Volt Resources, Star Minerals, Brookside Energy and Talon Energy

Sydney, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors to subscribe for 555,555,556 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.018 per share to raise $10 million before costs. Click here

  • Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) has struck broad shallow high-grade gold during reconnaissance drilling at the recently optioned Star of the East Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia, confirming the mineralisation in historical drilling and mining data. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has drilling underway in its Phase Two development drilling program at the high-impact Wolf Pack 36-25-1S-4W SXH 2 Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) of Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

  • Talon Energy Ltd (ASX:TPD) is earning into the Gurvantees PSC in Mongolia, which has a world-scale resource on the doorstep of the world’s largest gas consumer, China, according to MST Access’ Michael Bentley. Click here

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has welcomed the acquisition and earn-in by strategic partner Sayona Lithium Ltd involving Jourdan Resources Inc’s Vallée Lithium Project adjacent to Sayona’s North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec, Canada. Click here

  • Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF, OTC:SFIIF) has named Bob Alexander as its chairman designate ahead of a handover by the end of calendar year 2022 to succeed Andrew Johnson who has announced his intention to retire. Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) has unearthed significant shallow clay-hosted rare earth elements (REE) at the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project’s East Zone in Far West New South Wales, with assays returning up to 2,410 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxides (TREO), with up to 29.9% magnet REOs. Click here

  • Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has started a 25,000-metre auger drilling program at the flagship Napié Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire aimed at pinning down large soil anomalies at what could be a district-scale multi-million-ounce project. Click here

  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd and partner Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY) Ltd continue to make progress with the Mid West Clean Energy Project (MWCEP) in Western Australia and are finalising a submission for initial regulatory approvals required for the Cliff Head Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) project. Click here

  • Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has kicked off a diamond drilling program targeting potential nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation at the Narndee Igneous Complex in Western Australia. Click here

  • MetalsGrove Mining Ltd (ASX:MGA) will soon kick off its initial reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the flagship Upper Coondina Lithium Project in Western Australia, now that a drill rig has arrived at the site. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) continues to be encouraged by the copper exploration progress by Helix Resources Ltd at the Canbelego JV Project in western NSW where an expansive diamond drilling program is underway. Click here

  • Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF)'s metallurgical test-work program has validated the process for the Ta Khoa Refinery Project (TKR) in Vietnam through production of battery-grade nickel and cobalt sulphates, and successful processing of third-party cobalt supply. Click here

  • Celsius Resources Ltd (ASX:CLA) welcomes the news that one of its Philippines subsidiaries, Makilala Mining Company, Inc. (MMCI), has obtained the consent of the Balatoc Indigenous Cultural Community (ICC) to develop the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog (MCB) Copper-Gold Project in northern Luzon, the Philippines. Click here

  • Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) is set to kick off a basement sulphide drilling program targeting nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements (PGE) at its Mt Clere Project within the north-western margins of the Yilgarn Craton in Western Australia. Click here

  • Accelerate Resources Ltd (ASX:AX8) will raise $3 million in a placement to professional and sophisticated investors, with funds to primarily be used to explore its Woodie Woodie North Manganese Project, as well as progressing its East Pilbara Lithium Project and Comet Gold Project. Click here

  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has completed drilling, soil and rock chip sampling and airborne geophysics over the past six weeks along the West Musgrave nickel-copper corridor at the Mount Squires Project. Click here

  • Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has been granted additional tenements (E09/2660 and E09/2661) at its wholly-owned Gascoyne rare earths project. Click here

