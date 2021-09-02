Proactive news headlines including Virgin Galactic, Bragg Gaming, Benchmark Metals and Lingo Media

New York , Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Benchmark Metals expands Marmot Zone at flagship Lawyers project to over 350 metres strike-length click here

BioLargo introduces new PFAS testing and treatment system selection program click here

Boosh Plant-Based Brands appoints sustainability proponent Dave Richardson as special advisor click here

CO2 GRO announces CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial feasibility with major EU-based greenhouse vegetable grower click here

Bragg Gaming says its Wild Streak Gaming unit extends relationship with Sega Sammy Creation click here

GlobeX Data closes oversubscribed C$6.3M financing to accelerate US launch of Sekur email and messaging system click here

African Gold updates mineral resource for Kobada to include 44% increase to measured and indicated category click here

Lingo Media subsidiary Everybody Loves Languages forges partnership with IEF in Colombia click here

Aurion Resources updates on exploration activities by JV partner on Central Lapland Greenstone Belt property in Finland click here

Richard Branson nearly went to infinity and beyond on Virgin Galactic flight click here

Tetra Bio-Pharma draws positive Scientific Advice Assessment report for its cannabinoid-based drug candidate QIXLEEF click here

Nextech AR Solutions announces appointment of Bradley Gittings as its new vice president of Investor Relations click here

Soma Gold achieves record production in August as Cordero mine comes on-stream click here

