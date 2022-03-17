Proactive news headlines including Tesla, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Mindset Pharma, Cordoba Minerals and Xigem

New York , March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Tesla battles to reopen Shanghai factory amid China's growing COVID lockdowns click here

  • HC Wainwright & Co slaps Buy rating on NexTech AR stock, calling it "attractive metaverse play" click here

  • Mindset Pharma CEO James Lanthier says company pursuing development partners to support clinical process click here

  • GGX Gold appoints financial services industry veteran and company director Quinn Field-Dyte as interim president click here

  • Looking Glass Labs appoints business content creator Ben Yu to its advisory board click here

  • Haywood Capital Markets repeats 'Buy' on Red Pine Exploration following Darwin-Grace drill results at Wawa project click here

  • Co-Diagnostics adds four new experts to its Scientific Advisory Board click here

  • Altaley Mining says it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to C$5M click here

  • Potent Ventures strikes partnership with Michelle Cehn's World of Vegan platform to promote The Gummy Project click here

  • BioVaxys announces bioproduction of BVX-1021 for its pan-sarbecovirus vaccine program with Ohio State University click here

  • RespireRx Pharmaceuticals notes publication of paper on newest GABAkine analog which protects against seizures and lethality click here

  • Vicinity Motor announces strategic US agreement to distribute its vehicles in Northeastern US click here

  • Fobi AI inks two-year deal with Vericast to execute Universal Digital Coupon campaigns click here

  • Platinex acquires new mining claims to expand its W2 project in Ontario’s Ring of Fire click here

  • Wishpond partners with LaLeo, the largest medical e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, to help sell the Evergenius marketing platform click here

  • OTC Markets Group signs definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Blue Sky Data Corp click here

  • Irwin Naturals completes acquisition of Midwest Ketafusion in Iowa click here

  • FansUnite says American Affiliate approved for customer acquisition services in Maryland sports betting market click here

  • Valens Company reports continued growth in market share click here

  • Golden Arrow Resources acquires Pietro iron-oxide copper gold (IOCG) project in Chile for US$3.35M in cash click here

  • ESE Entertainment introduces its new esports team, K1CK CS:GO click here

  • Cordoba Minerals increases ownership in Perseverance project to 51% under joint venture with Bell Copper click here

  • Argentina Lithium & Energy closes option agreement for Rincon West and Pocitos properties in Argentina's Lithium Triangle click here

  • Plurilock Security appoints Brandon Swafford to advisory board click here

  • Xigem says Cylix unit advances in the US by scooping up multiple customer wins in the legal industry click here

  • Scancell's new platform has generated five new assets targeting cancer; inks deal with fourth partner for new platform click here

  • Lion Copper and Gold updates on final option terms for British Columbia properties acquisition click here

  • Planet 13 expands into Florida cannabis market click here

  • East Side Games Group in the running for multiple awards at Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards 2022 click here

  • Bam Bam Resources poised for drill start at Majuba Hill, Nevada middle of next month click here


About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



