Proactive news headlines including Tempus Resources, Australian Strategic Materials, Blue Star Helium and Element 25

Sydney, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has fielded assay results described as “extraordinary” from the Elizabeth Gold Project in southern British Columbia with shares soaring by as much as 70.38% intraday to A$0.092 on volume of more than 50 million. Click here

  • Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has kicked off its engineering, procurement and construction definition work (EPCD) for the Dubbo Project in Central West New South Wales, contracted to Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd (HEC), one of the world’s leading EPC firms. Click here

  • Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has received the final approvals from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) for drilling of four helium development wells at the Galactica/Pegasus Helium Project in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

  • Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) traded higher on signing an offtake and project financing agreement with one of world's leading automakers Stellantis N.V. for the supply of battery-grade high-purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from its proposed US-based processing facility. Click here

  • Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has secured a $4 million at-the-market (ATM) funding facility with Alpha Investment Partners Pty Ltd, providing flexible options for funding exploration programs in the Albany-Fraser Orogen of Western Australia. Click here

  • Armada Metals Ltd (ASX:AMM) welcomes the renewal for an additional three years of permit G5-150 which forms part of its Nyanga Nickel-Copper Project in Gabon. Click here

  • Green Critical Minerals Ltd (ASX:GCM), which holds a 30.4% stake in Red Fox Resources Pty Ltd, reports that the latter has completed a diamond drill program at the Eveleigh Lead-Zinc-Silver Project. Click here

  • Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) has confirmed the presence of high-grade, consistent mineralisation across the Main Prospect at Linda Zinc Project in South Australia, with 24 of 48 new rock chip samples returning grades of more than 5% zinc in assays. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) will move its headquarters to the heart of Australia’s lithium industry in Perth by the middle of this year in a strategic move to mark the company’s transition to lithium producer. Click here

  • Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) continues to make progress with regulatory approvals for the world-class, wholly-owned Ovoot Coking Coal Project (OCCP) in northwest Mongolia. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has received Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to kick off an Australian Phase 1 clinical trial of its oncolytic virotherapy candidate, VAXINIA (CF33-hNIS). Click here

  • Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) is marching full steam ahead with a 10,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the flagship Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

  • Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has reshuffled its highest-ranking executive position in a tactical move to deliver on medium to long-term business plans by sharpening the marketing focus of products from the flagship Great White Kaolin Project in South Australia. Click here

  • Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has completed a 62-hole, 5,189-metre infill drilling program at the Victory Bore Vanadium Project in Western Australia, aiming to upgrade the resource category of the project’s mineral resource estimate with 100-metre spaced drill sections. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has secured A$500,000 in funding from Obsidian Global GP, LLC, trading some 340,000 convertible notes under the second purchase of a convertible note facility with Obsidian announced late last year. Click here

  • Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) is well on track to restart uranium production at its 100%-owned district-scale Lance Projects in Wyoming, US, this quarter with preparations in the final stages of completion. Click here

  • Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) is well cashed up to fund its active work programs at both the Bramaderos and El Palmar projects in Ecuador, according to financial services firm Taylor Collison. Click here

