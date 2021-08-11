Proactive news headlines including Tambourah Metals, Archer Materials, Lithium Australia and Noxopharm

Sydney, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Tambourah Metals Ltd (ASX:TMB) will start trading on the ASX from Thursday after raising $8 million through an initial public offer for its gold, nickel, and platinum group element (PGE) projects in Western Australia. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has surged on reaching a major commercial milestone with the granting of a Chinese patent protecting its 12CQ quantum computing chip technology. Click here

Lithium Australia Ltd (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF, FRA:3MW) welcomes the start of exploration activities by Charger Metals NL at Bynoe Lithium Project southwest of Darwin in the Northern Territory. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has provided further information on its recently-announced collaboration with the US National Cancer Institute (NCI). Click here

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT) has adopted a new strategy to remove the treecrop and convert its land for more traditional agricultural use after being advised that its application to establish a seaport at Smith Bay on the island’s north coast has been declined. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with specialty chemical producer US Vanadium LLC (USV) for the supply of high-purity vanadium oxides and a licence for vanadium electrolyte production. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX)’s latest round of reverse circulation drilling has highlighted new pockets of open mineralisation at its wholly-owned Fountain Head Gold Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A, FRA:GM6) has ordered two key long lead-time items for the Abra Plant, a processing facility within the Abra Base Metals Project in Western Australia. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Transition Energy Corporation Pty Ltd and North Queensland Gas Pipeline (NQGP) to develop a dedicated gas supply chain from the northern Bowen Basin to QPM’s TECH Project. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has intersected semi-massive sulphide mineralisation from the first reverse circulation (RC) holes at its Delta Blues Prospect within the Fraser Range Belt in Western Australia. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has taken a big step closer to securing financial support for its flagship Kachi Lithium Project after receiving a strong Expression of Interest to fund the project to approximately 70% of the total requirements. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has raised A$91 million in an institutional placement of 293 million new fully paid shares to domestic and global institutional investors, with demand exceeding the new shares to be issued. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has kicked off its multi-stage stimulation operation at the pioneer Jewell Well, an oil & gas asset within its 'core of the core' holding in Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin. Click here

Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) has received encouraging assays from reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling completed on Woodwind, Firefly and Brass prospects at its Leinster Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) continues to build high-grade JWD Iron Ore Project lump product at Geraldton Port in Western Australia ahead of the first shipment which is expected next month as operations continue to ramp up at the mine. Click here

Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) has seen a high level of shareholder interest and participation in its share purchase plan (SPP) announced on June 24, encouraging the company to close the offer early on August 13. Click here

Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) has discovered multiple mineralised veins with battery metals potential that extend into the company’s renewed Balme Exploration Licence (EL) from its adjacent and contiguous Ponta Corna Project in northern Italy. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has ramped up exploration activity at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada after a helicopter magnetics program identified multiple new greenfields structures. Click here

About Proactive

Story continues

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



