Proactive news headlines including Tamboran Resources, Imugene Ltd, Emperor Energy and Pantoro Ltd

  • Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has been awarded a grant of up to $7.5 million through the Commonwealth Government's Beetaloo Cooperative Drilling Program with the funds to support drilling of the Maverick 1H (M1H) well within the 'Core' Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF)’s recent clinical activities – including brokering partnerships and securing patents – along with a well-funded cash position, have prompted Roth Capital Partners to place a 'buy' recommendation on the clinical-stage oncology company. Click here

  • Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has engaged 3D-Geo to prepare an independent prospective resource statement for the Kipper and Golden Beach gas sands, which sit within Emperor’s wholly-owned permit in the Gippsland Basin offshore Victoria. Click here

  • Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR)’s drilling is continuing to confirm the continuity of high-grade mineralisation outside of the current ore reserve at the Norseman Gold Project (PNR 50%) in WA, giving confidence that mine life extensions will be achieved. Click here

  • Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has received a unanimous recommendation from an independent safety committee to proceed to cohort four of a Phase I intravenous (IV) clinical trial of RECCE® 327 - the only clinical-stage new class of antibiotic in the world being developed for sepsis. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has released the results of the Phase 1 clinical trial of its CORE NK platform – a clinically validated, off-the-shelf, robust, enhanced natural killer cell platform – conducted at Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. Click here

  • KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) has bolstered copper resources at the high-grade Rockface deposit within its Jervois Copper Project in the Northern Territory with additional silver and gold ounces to boot. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) will accelerate a drill campaign at its Flames oil and gas well in Oklahoma after picking up the same drill rig used to complete its Rangers asset in just 31 days. Click here

  • Montem Resources Ltd (ASX:MR1)'s Tent Mountain Mine in Alberta, Canada, has been designated as an advanced coal project by the Government of Alberta’s Coal Policy Committee. Click here

  • Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has kicked off exploration at its Matilda South and North-East prospects, with the start of a detailed high frequency audio magnetotellurics (AMT) geophysical survey. Click here

  • Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) will undertake a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to eligible shareholders on the basis of one fully paid ordinary share for every five fully paid ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.045 to raise up to approximately $5.2 million (before costs). Click here

  • White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has intersected further high-grade gold during underground drilling at Kenny’s target area of Morning Star Underground Mine within the Woods Point Gold Project in Victoria, Australia. Click here

  • Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has received firm commitments to raise $7.5 million with the money to be used to accelerate expansion of the Pittong kaolin plant in Victoria. Click here

  • Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has secured seven granted exploration licences that make up the Koolyanobbing Gold-Lithium Project in WA’s Yilgarn region. Click here

  • Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) is trading higher on receiving promising assay results from the first two holes of the latest five-hole diamond drilling program at Bundarra Copper Project in central Queensland, completed at the end of January. Click here

  • Sprintex Ltd (ASX:SIX)’s e-compressor division has been commissioned by technology partner Aeristech Ltd, a prominent developer of high-speed and high power-density electric motor technology, to design two innovative new electric compressors. Click here

  • Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has confirmed the Bramaderos Project’s Alba target is a high-grade gold-copper porphyry discovery thanks to a follow-up drill program at the southern Ecuador asset. Click here

  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has restarted field activities at the Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-PGE (platinum group element) Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV) has completed a C$1 million follow-on investment in unlisted Weed Me Inc via an unsecured convertible note. Click here

  • BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has identified graphite mineralisation below the proposed open pit indicated resource levels at Maniry Project in Madagascar providing the potential for a resource increase. Click here

  • AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) is to be admitted to the S&P/ASX 200 Index effective prior to the open of trading on March 21 following the S&P Dow Jones Indices March quarterly review. Click here

