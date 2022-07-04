Proactive news headlines including SpaceX, Amazon, Sonoro Gold, Nevada Copper and Sassy Resources
New York , July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Elon Musk's SpaceX gets FCC nod for satellite internet click here
Amazon to launch e-cargo delivery bikes in London click here
Broker Canaccord Genuity repeats 'Speculative Buy' on O3 Mining after Camflo drill results click here
PlantX Life brings Dream Pops' plant-based frozen treats into its Venice Beach pop-up retail initiative click here
Sonoro Gold closes oversubscribed $3M non-brokered private placement click here
Sassy Resources issues update; looks forward to name change click here
Information Services Corporation appoints Susan Bowman as head of subsidiary ERS click here
Nevada Copper agrees non-binding terms for loan up to US$70M to maintain its underground mine click here
Looking Glass Labs' design studio publishes Decentralized Metaverse Technical Vision click here
DGTL Holdings announces restructuring of subsidiaries to divest $5M in liabilities and annual operating expenses; repositions company click here
Canopy Growth price target slashed to C$3.50 by Canaccord Genuity after converting unsecured notes into equity click here
Murchison Minerals closes C$5.35M private placement with support from key investors click here
Cypress Development maintains ‘Buy’ rating from Couloir Capital as it makes progress with Clayton Valley project click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com