Proactive news headlines including Solis Minerals, International Graphite, Blackstone Minerals and Emyria Ltd

Sydney, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Solis Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:SLMN, ASX:SLM) has completed the fourth and final hole of the first phase of drilling at Mostazal Copper Project in Chile with all four holes intersecting copper sulphides, supporting the potential for a very large copper system. Click here

  • International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) hit the boards today after a $10 million initial public offering (IPO) at 20 cents per share and acquisition of the Springdale Graphite Project in southern Western Australia. Click here

  • Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has completed its first Digbee ESGTM assessment to progress Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals for the development of the Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam. Click here

  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has started dosing participants in a clinical trial comparing EMD-RX5, its proprietary capsule of ultra-pure CBD, with the currently available Epidyolex. Click here

  • Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has delivered a 49% increase in Phase I technically recoverable gas volumes for Licence P2607 in the UK Southern Gas Basin to a net 324 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas. Click here

  • American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has delivered positive results from a metallurgical testing campaign at its flagship La Paz Rare Earth Project in Arizona with ore responding well to conventional processing technology. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has bolstered the JORC-compliant resource at its Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in northern WA by 30%. Click here

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) is on the verge of becoming a significant player in the US uranium market after inking a deal to acquire 51% of the high-grade Hansen uranium deposit in Colorado. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) is encouraged by results from first-pass reconnaissance drilling at the Lakewood Project near Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia, as it tests for multi-commodity potential with the palladium and platinum mineralisation particularly pleasing. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s acquisition target Sierra Sage Herbs LLC (SSH) has expanded its US distribution footprint and is now selling a selection of its leading Green Goo products into an additional 20,000 points of sale across the US. Click here

  • Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has set the drills turning in Tasmania for a Phase 2A drilling program at its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project. Click here

  • NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS)’s strategic partner Alpha Fine Chemicals (AFC) is advancing plans to build and operate a nickel sulphate plant in Rayong Province, Thailand, and has passed a funding milestone. Click here

  • Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has begun an Induced Polarisation (IP)/ground magnetics geophysical survey at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

  • Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) remains on track for first gold production this quarter at the 2.4-million-ounce King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project in Western Australia after scoring further key construction and operational readiness goals last month. Click here

  • Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has moved to advance the Oropesa Tin Project in Spain to the next stage with the submission of mining and environmental regulatory documents to the Junta de Andalucía. Click here

  • Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) has had a busy morning with two developments in North America, including an agreement with The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) to conduct a pilot program for the Openn platform with CREA and its members, and preparing for the launch of the platform in Canada. Click here

  • FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) has added further financial expertise to the team with a new chief financial officer (CFO). Click here

  • AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has expanded its global patent portfolio with the grant of the first Indian patent relating to its lead program, AD-214, from the Indian Patent Office. Click here

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM)’s managing director and CEO Peter Nicholson has stepped down from his leadership post. Click here

  • Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has gained confidence that the Great White Kaolin Project (GWKP) will be a global contributor of high-grade kaolin with the completion of a robust definitive feasibility study (DFS) and an updated ore reserve. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has started flow-back operations at its second well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin, the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well. Click here

