Proactive news headlines including PVW Resources, Emperor Energy, GTI Resources and Meeka Gold

Sydney, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) has secured commitments from existing and new institutional and high net-worth investors to raise $9.5 million in a heavily oversubscribed placement to advance its Tanami REE Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has surged on delivering a 50% gas resource increase to 1.848 Tcf (trillion cubic feet) at its Vic/P47 Permit within the Judith Gas Field offshore Gippsland Basin in Victoria. Click here

  • GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) will pick up nearly 14,000 acres worth of contiguous ISR uranium exploration claims in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has received further encouraging rare earth oxides (REO) results for the Cascade Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project, highlighted by grades up to 633ppm TREO in auger samples taken from the depleted surface zone (depth of 1-metre). Click here

  • Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) confirms that recent laboratory analysis of a quartz bulk sample from its Ivittuut multi-commodity project in southwest Greenland has returned a high-silica, low-impurity result. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has entered into an updated, non-binding MoU with New York Stock Exchange-listed TETRA Technologies Inc for the collaborative production of bromine from Anson’s Paradox Lithium-Brine Project in Utah. Click here

  • Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has received Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to start a Phase 2 clinical trial of its Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitor, AMP945, in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) is encouraged by the results of tests that demonstrate high-margin applications of its ultra-high purified graphite (UHPG), particularly in improving the performance of lead-acid batteries. Click here

  • Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has taken another step towards de-risking the start of full commercial-scale operations in Vietnam with nickel and cobalt feedstocks for the Ta Khoa Refinery Piloting Program delivered to the ALS Metallurgical Laboratory in Balcatta, Western Australia. Click here

  • European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) has caught the eye of global institutional and sophisticated investors, raising A$30 million to accelerate work on its Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria. Click here

  • Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) says its bankable feasibility study (BFS) confirms the Australian Vanadium Project as a potential globally significant primary vanadium producer targeting critical mineral, steel and energy storage markets. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has secured approvals for a 5,000-metre diamond drilling program at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

  • Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) is putting the finishing touches on a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its TGME Underground Project in South Africa, which considers gold mining operations across the company’s Beta, Frankfort, CDM and Rietfontein mines. Click here

  • Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has delivered a shallow, high-grade gold mineral resource estimate (MRE) of almost 29,000 ounces at 3.5 g/t at Mauretania deposit within the Tennant Creek joint venture in the Northern Territory. Click here

  • Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has placed an order with sustainable gas technology company ENGV to deliver a hydrogen refuelling station in Perth by 2023 and this short timeframe will make the station one of the first of its kind to be built and operated in Western Australia. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has added a 50-hectare lithium tenement – Monte Alto – to its Brazilian holdings, which expands the company’s strategic land package to more than 5,350 hectares in the newly defined Salinas lithium corridor. Click here

  • PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) is set to launch a non-renounceable rights issue to raise $2.19 million at an issue price of $0.021 per share, as part of an overall capital raising of approximately $4.7 million (before costs). Click here

  • Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has completed the first round of stakeholder engagement with local communities around the flagship Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania with the preparation of an updated Relocation Action Plan (RAP). Click here

  • Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) subsidiary VSPC Pty Ltd has selected global engineering and project delivery entity Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) to provide engineering support services for the definitive feasibility study (DFS) for a potential lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) manufacturing facility. Click here

  • Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has boosted the kaolin resource at its Kerrigan Project in Western Australia to 125 million tonnes. Click here

  • Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has obtained approval from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent covering the use of anagrelide in cancer treatment. Click here

