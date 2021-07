Proactive news headlines including One World Lithium, Trillion Energy, Standard Uranium, and Nextech AR Solutions

New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:



One World Lithium Inc (CSE:OWLI) (OTCMKTS:OWRDF) increases private placement amount to C$2.025 million

Trillion Energy International Inc (CSE:TCF) (OTCMKTS:TCFF) (FRA:3P2N)says it is benefitting from rising petroleum prices

Standard Uranium Ltd (CVE:STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) (FRA:9SU) to raise up to $4M to fund exploration at Davidson River project in Saskatchewan

Nextech AR Solutions Corp (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (FRA:N29) says subsidiary wins Supporting Associate Organization of the Year award in Florida

Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (FRA:M5BQ) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ) says subsidiary CannMart signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Unigold Inc (CVE:UGD) (OTCQX:UGDIF) (FRA:UGB1) announces non-brokered private placement of up to $3M

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) to be exclusive esports provider at Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) inks contract to sponsor Phase 2a trial to test Ampligen as a cold and flu therapy

