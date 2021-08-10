Proactive news headlines including NexTech AR, Cabral Gold, Mindset Pharma, Revive Therapeutics, and CleanSpark

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Camino to commence drilling on its new Lidia Copper and Gold Zone at the Los Chapitos project in Peru click here

NexTech AR extends reach into exciting metaverse space via US$1M deal to acquire spatial computing company ARway click here

Cabral Gold says it has identified a new gold-in-oxide blanket at Cuiú Cuiú with high-grade results click here

Mindset Pharma reveals new results indicating its psychedelic analogs have greater efficacy and shorter durations compared with reference drugs click here

MegumaGold kicks off drilling at the Caribou gold project in Nova Scotia click here

Revive Therapeutics advancing psilocybin to FDA clinical studies for methamphetamine use disorder and stroke click here

Delta 9 Cannabis receives Health Canada approval for two expansions at its Winnipeg-based cultivation, processing, and distribution facilities click here

CleanSpark closes acquisition of an additional nearly 87,000 square foot data center in Georgia, substantially increase its Bitcoin mining operation click here

Q BioMed strikes distribution agreement for Strontium89 sales in Canada click here

GreenBank Capital appoints company director Terry Pullen as its new CEO click here

Victory Square Technologies inks LOI for investment in Top 10 ranked influencer platform Creator.co click here

Tribe Property Technologies says subsidiary has merged with Gateway Property Management click here

CanaFarma Hemp Products agrees to complete strategic investment in one of the industry's leading cannabis genetics companies click here

Gold Resource confirms up-dip extension of the Switchback vein system and additional mineralization click here

Cloud DX and Dagamma team up to reduce the risk of maternal hypertension click here

Aurelius Minerals continues to intersect high-grade gold at its Aureus East Mine in Nova Scotia click here

CO2 GRO announces non-exclusive sales partnership for Spain click here

Tartisan Nickel awaits results from 3,200 metres of drilling at its Kenbridge nickel property in Ontario click here

Unigold closes private placement and raises more than $3.2M click here

Naturally Splendid says fourth shipping container of NATERA Plant Based Foods ordered and being shipped to its facility in Pitt Meadows click here

FansUnite Entertainment says it has appointed Michael Lee as vice president of Gaming click here

Levitee Labs announces appointment of Azim Qazi as its head of eCommerce and Consumer Packaged Goods click here

HealthLynked announces addition of two new medical advisory board members, Dr Paul Hobaica and Dr Sam Diasti click here

