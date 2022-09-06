Proactive news headlines including Netflix, NEO Battery Materials, Arrow Exploration, Appia Rare Earths & Uranium, Psyched Wellness, Generation Hemp and American Battery Technology Company

New York , Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:



Netflix will not allow cryptocurrency-related advertisements, sources say click here

Nickel North Exploration launching field exploration work at Hawk Ridge nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE sulfide project click here

NEO Battery Materials offers corporate update on coin full cell production and NBMSiDE development click here

Eskay Mining’s consolidated Eskay VMS project is demonstrating district-scale potential, says Noble Capital analysts click here

FSD Pharma wins FDA and Health Canada approval for IND for Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for treating inflammatory disorder click here

Arrow Exploration receives ‘Buy’ rating and C$0.54 price target from Canaccord Genuity in initial coverage click here

NioCorp Development says its demonstration plant in Quebec begins testing process improvements and rare earth recovery operations click here

ACME Lithium acquires more claims to expand its Manitoba lithium projects in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region click here

TNR Gold issues update on its NSR royalty at McEwen Mining-owned Los Azules copper project in Argentina click here

Fireweed Metals appoints Peter Hairsine to board of directors click here

Gratomic unveils latest findings from third trenching program at Capim Grosso project ahead of drilling click here

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium brings on Dr Irvine Annesley as vice president of exploration click here

Playgon Games reveals third straight monthly record player betting turnover in August 2022 click here

Fobi AI delivers Checkpoint digital ticketing system to Aaron Pritchett’s Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic in BC click here

Naturally Splendid says Vegan Supply to distribute Plantein products through its foodservice network, e-commerce platform and in-store click here

Japan Gold says Barrick Gold advances six projects to second evaluation phase; three project areas to initial evaluation click here

PlantX Life reports August revenue jump driven by its cold juice brand Little West and successful live events click here

World Copper and Electric Royalties close royalty sale and option package on Zonia copper oxide project click here

BioVaxys Technology announces completed synthesis of its pan-sarbecovirus vaccine candidate and launch of in vivo animal study click here

New Age Metals announces start of maiden drill program at Lithium One project in Manitoba click here

Psyched Wellness inks key supply agreements ahead of anticipated launch of its first Amanita Muscaria mushroom-derived product Calm click here

Ultra Lithium kicks off exploration activities at the Forgan Lake lithium property in Ontario click here

Generation Hemp launches Gas Monkey Spill-Jack hemp product line click here

BioHarvest Sciences wins The Business Intelligence Group’s 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award click here

TRACON Pharmaceuticals strikes $35M debt financing facility with Runway Growth Capital click here

Auxico Resources gets new CEO in rare earths specialist Frederick Kozak click here

American Battery Technology Company appoints Bret Meich as general counsel click here

Soma Gold Corp ends ‘successful’ 2Q with higher gold sales and production click here

Evergold appoints co-founder Charlie Greig as chief exploration officer and director click here

Group Eleven Resources discovers high-grade massive sulphides as part of an initial step-out drill program at its Ballywire zinc prospect click here

enCore Energy announces completion and installation of baseline wells at Rosita Extension Project click here

CULT Food Science Corp says portfolio company Umami Meats unveils world’s first cultivated fish balls in a noodle dish click here

Plurilock says its Integra Networks subsidiary secures up to C$1.5M line of credit click here