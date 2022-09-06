Proactive news headlines including Netflix, NEO Battery Materials, Arrow Exploration, Appia Rare Earths & Uranium, Psyched Wellness, Generation Hemp and American Battery Technology Company

New York , Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Netflix will not allow cryptocurrency-related advertisements, sources say click here

  • Nickel North Exploration launching field exploration work at Hawk Ridge nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE sulfide project click here

  • NEO Battery Materials offers corporate update on coin full cell production and NBMSiDE development click here

  • Eskay Mining’s consolidated Eskay VMS project is demonstrating district-scale potential, says Noble Capital analysts click here

  • FSD Pharma wins FDA and Health Canada approval for IND for Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for treating inflammatory disorder click here

  • Arrow Exploration receives ‘Buy’ rating and C$0.54 price target from Canaccord Genuity in initial coverage click here

  • NioCorp Development says its demonstration plant in Quebec begins testing process improvements and rare earth recovery operations click here

  • ACME Lithium acquires more claims to expand its Manitoba lithium projects in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region click here

  • TNR Gold issues update on its NSR royalty at McEwen Mining-owned Los Azules copper project in Argentina click here

  • Fireweed Metals appoints Peter Hairsine to board of directors click here

  • Gratomic unveils latest findings from third trenching program at Capim Grosso project ahead of drilling click here

  • Appia Rare Earths & Uranium brings on Dr Irvine Annesley as vice president of exploration click here

  • Playgon Games reveals third straight monthly record player betting turnover in August 2022 click here

  • Fobi AI delivers Checkpoint digital ticketing system to Aaron Pritchett’s Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic in BC click here

  • Naturally Splendid says Vegan Supply to distribute Plantein products through its foodservice network, e-commerce platform and in-store click here

  • Japan Gold says Barrick Gold advances six projects to second evaluation phase; three project areas to initial evaluation click here

  • PlantX Life reports August revenue jump driven by its cold juice brand Little West and successful live events click here

  • World Copper and Electric Royalties close royalty sale and option package on Zonia copper oxide project click here

  • BioVaxys Technology announces completed synthesis of its pan-sarbecovirus vaccine candidate and launch of in vivo animal study click here

  • New Age Metals announces start of maiden drill program at Lithium One project in Manitoba click here

  • Psyched Wellness inks key supply agreements ahead of anticipated launch of its first Amanita Muscaria mushroom-derived product Calm click here

  • Ultra Lithium kicks off exploration activities at the Forgan Lake lithium property in Ontario click here

  • Generation Hemp launches Gas Monkey Spill-Jack hemp product line click here

  • BioHarvest Sciences wins The Business Intelligence Group’s 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award click here

  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals strikes $35M debt financing facility with Runway Growth Capital click here

  • Auxico Resources gets new CEO in rare earths specialist Frederick Kozak click here

  • American Battery Technology Company appoints Bret Meich as general counsel click here

  • Soma Gold Corp ends ‘successful’ 2Q with higher gold sales and production click here

  • Evergold appoints co-founder Charlie Greig as chief exploration officer and director click here

  • Group Eleven Resources discovers high-grade massive sulphides as part of an initial step-out drill program at its Ballywire zinc prospect click here

  • enCore Energy announces completion and installation of baseline wells at Rosita Extension Project click here

  • CULT Food Science Corp says portfolio company Umami Meats unveils world’s first cultivated fish balls in a noodle dish click here

  • Plurilock says its Integra Networks subsidiary secures up to C$1.5M line of credit click here

  • Red Pine Exploration reports new results from its 2022 exploration program, which is continuing to expand the footprint of mineralization click here


