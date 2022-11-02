Proactive news headlines including Latin Resources, Azure Minerals, Australian Strategic Materials and Kinetiko Energy

Sydney, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) is expected to see material value accretion as it moves from lithium prospector to announcing a MRE at Salinas and ultimately defining its path to development, according to Bell Potter Securities.

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has fielded broad, high-grade nickel hits thanks to resource definition drilling at the Ridgeline nickel-copper-cobalt deposit, part of its 60%-owned Andover Project in WA.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has fielded strong support from leading international and domestic institutions in a placement to raise $30 million and is seeking to raise a further $10 million in a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP).

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has closed the books on a gas and coal bed methane drilling campaign at core hole 271-23C in energy-hungry South Africa.

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) is trading higher after delivering another major upgrade to the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Paradox Lithium Project in Utah in the United States, less than three months after it announced a substantial upgrade to the project's resources.

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has added a combined 97 square kilometres of ground prospective for lithium, tin and base metals in the Mt Paris and Scamander North areas of Northeast Tasmania through a newly-granted licence secured by wholly-owned subsidiary Tarcoola Iron Pty Ltd.

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has wrapped up its 2022 drilling program, ranging across 20,000 metres at the Lamboo platinum group element (PGE) deposit.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has entered into a sponsored research agreement (SRA) with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) to further advance its NK cell therapy portfolio.

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) welcomes positive results from its lithium processing demonstration plant at the Kachi Project in Catamarca Province in Argentina, where initial test-work on brine has delivered an "at spec" product.

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) welcomes news that the South African Department of Water and Sanitation has awarded it the first of the two water use licences required for its TGME Underground Gold Mine.

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX) has reported new data from a clincial trial into its PTX-100 anti-cancer drug candidate.

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has made substantial progress expanding the potential disease areas (indications) and routes of delivery for AD-214 – its lead program and a first in class antifibrotic.

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has hit widespread rare earth elements (REEs) during infill and extensional drilling at its Mt Clere project in WA's Yilgarn Craton.

archTIS Ltd has been subcontracted by KPMG's technology arm to provide key scaffolding for the first chapter of Australia's OneDefence Data Program.

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has further enhanced the world-class potential of its Kroussou Project in Gabon with metallurgical tests returning zinc and lead recoveries and concentrate grades described as exceptional.