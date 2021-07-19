Proactive news headlines including Infinity Lithium Corporation, Predictive Discovery, Nova Minerals and Highfield Resources

Sydney, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) (FRA:3PM) has finalised a favourable revision relating to the JV agreement between the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Extremadura Mining S.L and joint venture (JV) partner Valoriza Minera S.A. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) shares have reached a new eight-year high, up more than 55% to as much as A$0.1475 intra-day on the back of bonanza grades at the Bankan Gold Project in Guinea that revealed a new high-grade zone. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:NVA) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) (FRA:QM3) latest gold results point to further high-grade upside at the Estelle Gold Project’s Korbel Main deposit in Alaska. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) welcomes a statement by Navarra region president Maria Chivite that its Muga Potash Project in northern Spain is sustainable and important for the region’s economic recovery. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) (FRA:6MU) has uncovered more positive gold intersections during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Cue Gold Project in Western Australia’s Murchison district. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) has completed an initial reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Enmore Gold Project in northeast NSW. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd’s (ASX:TMR) (CVE:TMRR) (OTCMKTS:TMRFF) (FRA:4W0) consolidated metallurgical review has confirmed high gold recoveries in tests on two processing routes of ore from the Elizabeth section of the Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Click here

Nelson Resources Ltd (ASX:NES) has launched a Renounceable Rights Issue to raise up to $2 million to fund the completion of current drilling programs and expand exploration at its Woodline and Tempest projects in WA. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) (FRA:4G1) has locked in a Water Pollution Control permit for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, marking a critical step required before construction can begin. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has started constructing the Lake Wells Village, an accommodation site at its flagship potash asset in Western Australia. Click here

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) (FRA:SVM) has received strong validation of its strategy focused on the Kasiya Rutile Project in Malawi with substantial shareholder Sprott Inc (TSE:SII) (NYSE:SII) (FRA:A781) lifting its holding to 10.41%. Click here

Tyranna Resources Ltd’s (ASX:TYX) (FRA:IRN) soil sampling and reconnaissance results for the Dragon Project in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt region have been received across three main areas – the Southern Dyke Zone, the Sinclair Shear and the Western Shear Zone - ticking off another step in advancing the tenement. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has locked in landowner and tenant approval to execute the second of two planned confirmatory drill holes within its Ohmgebirge mining licence in Germany. Click here

