Proactive news headlines including GTI Resources, Okapi Resources, Meeka Gold and Critical Resources

Sydney, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has ended the December quarter in a strong financial position raising $2 million in new capital and with $4.75 million in hand as it drives exploration at its new acquired Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. Click here

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) is preparing to explore a portfolio of six advanced projects in a premier high-grade uranium district, the Athabasca Basin in Canada. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has uncovered gold mineralisation in all six diamond holes drilled at Margaret lode of the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia, intersecting a prospective laminated hydrothermal vein typical of mineralisation discovered in the Andy Well area. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) continued to make progress across its multi-element project portfolio during the December quarter. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) psychedelics subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has lodged a Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) with Health Canada for a planned phase II clinical trial to test the efficacy of psilocybin on treatment-resistant Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Click here

  • Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has moved to the third diamond drill hole site at the Needles Gold Project in Nevada, USA, with results from drill holes 1 and 2 expected in February. Click here

  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) had a busy December quarter, snapping up the 784,000-ounce Sandstone Gold Project, scoring high-grade assays at Mt Dimer and kicking off field work at Mt Palmer. Click here

  • Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has welcomed Dr Mini Bharathan to the executive team to lead preclinical trials of the newly acquired DKK1 peptide targeting technology and its CAR19-iNKT cell therapy technologies. Click here

  • Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has made a breakthrough in the development of Battery Ink cells that generate electricity directly from interaction with moisture by achieving a 150% increase in electrical charge. Click here

  • Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) is to complete the buy-back of a 1.2% net smelter royalty (NSR) in its Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, settling the balance of outstanding amounts due under royalty termination agreements. Click here

  • Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has implemented a board succession plan to enable it to fully focus on 2022 exploration activities across its tenements in some of the most prospective regions in Australia. Click here

  • Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has capped off a diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Wellington North Project in the iconic East Lachlan district of New South Wales’ Lachlan Fold Belt. Click here

  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has wrapped up the third successful week of its pilot plant trial with Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia for the production of high purity alumina (HPA) following a three-week campaign. Click here

  • Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) is continuing a maiden drilling program at the high-grade Douglas Canyon Gold Project in Nevada while its 2022 field season is set to begin at the Crown Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in the Julimar District in Western Australia. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has an airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey underway over its 100%-owned Mt Vernon nickel-copper-PGE target in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has completed multiple work programs and metallurgical studies for the Wallbrook Gold Project in Western Australia, making broad progress across the tenure. Click here

  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) continues to turn the soil on a series of nickel opportunities in WA’s most prolific mineralised regions. Click here

  • Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has successfully completed an extensive versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM™ Max) survey, defining 52 VTEM conductors of which 20 are strong, high-priority targets. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has started constructing the all-weather multi-well pad for drilling of the Flames Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) continues to make headway on its dual track exploration and production strategy, which is centred on the namesake Bellevue Gold Project in WA. Click here

  • Thor Mining PLC (AIM:THR, OTC:THORF, ASX:THR) and Power Metal Resources PLC (AIM:POW) have agreed to a Variation of Tail Benefit as part of the sale agreement of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada. Click here

