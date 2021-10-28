Proactive news headlines including Greenrose Acquisition, Nextleaf Solutions, Playgon Games, Tartisan Nickel and Esports Entertainment
New York , Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
DRDGOLD prepares its mine tailings facilities for the “next growth phase” click here
Exactus says FINRA approves name change to Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc which became effective today click here
Tartisan Nickel nearing the finish line of its drill program at Kenbridge nickel project; shares start trading on OTCQX click here
Levitee Labs announces acquisition of addiction clinics, pharmacies for expanding its pain and addiction relief services click here
The Valens Company strikes deal with Aurora to manufacture seasonal Canna Cane mints offering click here
PyroGenesis Canada selected to provide $9.2M system to destroy harmful PFAS in drinking water click here
ImagineAR client Real Sociedad launches its Augmented Reality app for immersive fan experience click here
Clean Seed Capital welcomes mention by Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan in his throne speech click here
Aurania Resources gets set to drill promising new area of silver-zinc mineralization at the Tiria-Shimpia target in Ecuador click here
Esports Entertainment submits its transactional waiver to New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement click here
Electric Royalties receives first cash flow from its Middle Tennessee Mine zinc royalty interest click here
Forward Water Technologies says common shares start trading on the TSX Venture Exchange click here
NEXE Innovations launches its first first coffee pods which are compatible with Keurig single-serve brewing systems click here
SoLVBL Solutions says Amazon Web Services successfully completes technical review of its cryptographic cybersecurity product Q by SoLVBL click here
Playgon Games says updated player activity at its live dealer tables through to October 27, 2021, surpassed $54 million in player betting turnover click here
Therma Bright says 'on track' for FDA approval of its COVID-19 rapid antigen saliva test, AcuVid click here
Nextleaf Solutions signs agreement for wholesale distribution and supply of Glacial Gold in the Province of Saskatchewan click here
Empower Clinics continues talks to sell its cannabis-related assets click here
Bhang partners with Lyfe Productives to further develop and add to its THC edible offerings click here
FansUnite Entertainment says its Brazilian brand, Vamosgg.com sees massive site traffic surge as PGL Major 2021 commences in Stockholm click here
Else Nutrition expands product offerings on iHerb to include plant-based kids shake mix click here
BioVaxys Technology files international application with Patent Cooperation Treaty for CoviDTH click here
Aurion signs definitive option agreement with B2Gold on Kuortis property click here
Gold Resource delivers strong 3Q profit and revenue as higher gold grades offset temporary coronavirus-related shutdown click here
Boosh Plant-Based Brands begins its US expansion with the first shipment of 16,000 units to its US distribution warehouse click here
Cabral Gold says latest drilling at Cuiú Cuiú has expanded gold-in-oxide blanket at PDM target click here
i-80 Gold intersects high-grade gold in underground drilling at Granite Creek in Nevada click here
Marble's Inverite enters data verification agreement with Home Owner Soon Financial click here
HempFusion Wellness to launch CBD products in Arizona retail market through key grocery channel click here
Pure Gold Mining intersects high-grade gold at its mine in Red Lake, Ontario click here
American Manganese completes Wenden stockpile material reclamation and advanced material processing project in Arizona click here
Greenrose Acquisition says shareholders approve business combination click here
Plurilock submits documentation filing for US patent application click here
Versus Systems to power interactive in-venue fan engagement experience for NHL’s Anaheim Ducks click here
Vicinity to showcase vehicles at APTA TRANSform Conference and EXPO click here
Manitou Gold hits high grade gold with two step-out holes at recently discovered Bald Eagle gold zone at Goudreau click here
African Gold receives milestone environmental permit approval for its Kobada Gold Project in Mali click here
CytoDyn says US FDA accepts revised rolling review timeline for resubmission of its biologics license application click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com