Proactive news headlines including Global Lithium Resources, CardieX, SUDA Pharmaceuticals and St George Mining

Sydney, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX:GL1) has completed its reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the company’s wholly-owned Marble Bar Lithium Project, around 150 kilometres southeast of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

Havilah Resources Ltd’s (ASX:HAV) (FRA:FWL) recent drilling at its Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit in South Australia has returned consistent widths and high grades of copper-gold sulphide mineralisation. Click here

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) subsidiary CONNEQT, Inc has entered into a collaboration agreement with LifeQ, a world leading provider of biometrics and health information metrics from wearable devices. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has been granted a mining lease (M70/1406) for the Beharra High-Grade Silica Sand project, around 96 kilometres south of Geraldton, in Western Australia. Click here

SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD) (FRA:E4N) shares have jumped 69.45% to A$0.061 on the back of a heavily oversubscribed placement that raised $3.65 million. Click here

St George Mining Ltd’s (ASX:SGQ) new assays have confirmed the latest high-grade nickel-copper sulphide discovery at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project in WA's north-eastern Goldfields. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) (FRA:PX0) is set to kickstart a diamond core drilling program at the high-grade Caribou Dome Copper Project in Alaska targeting new high-priority targets for massive sulphide copper mineralisation. Click here

Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) has secured a speculative buy rating and price target of A$0.22 from a recent report by Canaccord Genuity Ltd, off the back of the Carey discovery at the Pickle Crow Project in Canada. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTCMKTS:MZZMF) (FRA:MA3) has appointed highly regarded Newfoundland-based geologist Kerry Sparkes as technical advisor to the board. Click here

TNG Limited (ASX:TNG) (OTCMKTS:TNGZF) has taken another key step to progress its green energy strategy after reaching agreement with an international technology company and specialist in the green hydrogen sector to develop commercial opportunities using vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB). Click here

