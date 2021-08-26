Proactive news headlines including Gevo, Tocvan Ventures, Mindset Pharma, Kootenay Silver and Pathway Health
Endeavour Mining and others expected to get a lift from likely inclusion in the FTSE 250 click here
De lta Airlines to charge unvaccinated employees US$200 a month click here
Naturally Splendid says NATERA plant-based products to launch at Denny’s restaurants across Canada click here
RedHill Biopharma reports second quarter 2021 results, showing record quarterly revenues click here
Todos Medical says its Provista Diagnostics lab completes validation of Kogene Variant Test Kit to identify coronavirus variants click here
Altiplano Metals sees copper grades increase again in July as Farellon delivers US$243,900 in revenue for the month click here
American Eagle says drill permitting is underway at Golden Gate as it prepares for fall drill program click here
NEO Battery Materials receives three new silicon anode prototype requests click here
Gevo files for environmental permits in South Dakota for its Net-Zero 1 project click here
Kootenay Silver discovers potential new high-grade zone at Columba Silver project click here
ElectraMeccanica to showcase SOLO EV at Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach from Aug 31-Sept 1 click here
Predictmedix deploys four Safe Entry Stations for upcoming Palm Tree Music Festival in New York click here
CO2 GRO selected to participate in September virtual trade mission to Mexico click here
Mindset Pharma says its Family 3 psilocybin analogs demonstrate long-acting duration in preclinical trials click here
Cabral Gold doubles area of PDM gold-in-oxide blanket target at Cuiú Cuiú in Brazil click here
Tocvan Ventures set to kick off trenching program at Pilar project in October this year click here
Pathway Health excited about growth opportunities ahead as it reports second quarter results click here
Kodiak Copper restarts drilling at MPD copper-gold porphyry project click here
Lucky Minerals secures over C$2.5M of commitments towards a C$3.5M non-brokered private placement click here
Nextech finalizes acquisition of ARWAY, a critical move towards developing metaverse click here
Silvercorp Metals increases resources and reserves at its GC mine; sees potential to extend mine life past 2034 click here
Safe-T Group reports record Q2 results on rising demand for its privacy platform click here
Major Precious Metals updates on its Phase I diamond drilling program at Skaergaard Project in Greenland click here
Empower Clinic appoints pharmacy veteran Annette Robinson to its global advisory board click here
Amarillo Gold Corporation reports a quarter of steady progress and consolidation in Brazil click here
RedHill Biopharma demonstrates strong inhibition by opaganib of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Delta variant click here
i-80 Gold says application for the company's common shares to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market has been accepted click here
American Manganese successfully produces electrolytic manganese metal in the final stages of Wenden Stockpile project click here
