Proactive news headlines including Genprex, East Side Games, NEXE Innovations, Think Research and Predictive Oncology

New York , Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Genprex says preclinical data shows potential for ONCOPREX Nanoparticle Delivery System in treating colon cancer click here

Royal Wins seeing strong growth for its Kash Karnival app; install rate, active users increasing click here

Logiq completes separation of AppLogiq and DataLogiq into two publicly traded companies click here

Global Energy Metals closes Rana nickel royalty sale to Electric Royalties; provides Lovelock drilling update click here

Todos Medical says endpoints met in Tollovir Phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalized coronavirus patients click here

East Side Games announces worldwide launch of The Office sitcom-inspired game click here

Progressive Planet engages PyroGenesis Canada to determine feasibility of producing post-consumer glass nanoparticles click here

Electric Royalties closes previously announced Rana nickel 1% NSR acquisition click here

CleanSpark establishes scholarship at Gwinnett Technical College as part of community commitment click here

ImagineAR partners with Pittsburgh Riverhounds soccer club to support augmented reality activations click here

BlueRush inks C$850K services contract to boost US alternative lender’s digital transformation click here

Aftermath Silver reports that drill program at Berenguela project in Peru is 'progressing well' click here

Think Research extends its COVID-19 virtual education program for healthcare professionals click here

NEXE Innovations completes acquisition of 54,000 square-foot industrial facility in Windsor, Ontario click here

Crypto custody firm Fireblocks valued at US$8bn following US$550mln funding click here

Trust Stamp wins approval for Nasdaq listing click here

Harbor Custom Development enters into preliminary commitment for $15,715,000 in construction financing with Marquee Funding Group click here

Sassy Resources says it has identified a new gold trend in Newfoundland's Gander gold belt click here

Keywords Studios still worth buying for exposure to attractive gaming industry, says Shore Cap click here

Contakt World maybe involved in contact tracing but it is looking to evolve beyond the pandemic boost click here

Star Royalties acquires 2.5% gross revenue royalty on MOBISMART Mobile Off-Grid Power & Storage Inc for C$300,000 cash click here

Arrow Exploration has issued an operational update and outlined the near-term plans for its Colombian and Canadian assets click here

ElectraMeccanica announces the retirement of co-founder Henry Reisner click here

Orgenesis achieves latest milestone in its collaboration with Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús in Madrid click here

Tesla expects to ramp up deliveries in 2022 despite continuing supply chain obstacles click here

Nextech AR launches ARitize 3D SaaS platform on Shopify app click here

Predictive Oncology set to market its flagship artificial intelligence drug discovery platform click here

GameSquare Esports says Complexity Gaming signs sponsorship deal with NFT platform ARterra Labs click here

Numinus Wellness research facility licensed by Health Canada to supply psilocybin mushrooms click here

HighGold Mining kicks off 8,000-metre Phase 2 drill program at the Munro-Croseus project in Ontario click here

Bragg Gaming says its new game development studio Atomic Slot Lab launches debut title Egyptian Magic click here

American Manganese hires UK-based consultant Minviro for life cycle assessment of its RecycLiCo process click here

Tesla expects to ramp up deliveries in 2022 despite continuing supply chain obstacles click here

Wellbeing says its subsidiary KGK Science partners with Nova Mentis for developing psychedelic drug portfolio click here

Golden Minerals pleased with new drill results from Phase 2 program at its Yoquivo gold-silver project in Mexico click here

ESE to produce Ultraliga Teamfight Tactics Arcane regional esports league final click here

Else Nutrition kicks off sales of its child nutrition products on Walmart.com click here

Cabral Gold identifies third gold-in-oxide blanket at Cuiú Cuiú project with drilling click here

Southern Energy announces spudding of its three well drilling program in the Gwinville gas field in Mississippi click here