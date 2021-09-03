Proactive news headlines including Gamestop, LexaGene, Namaste and Neo Battery Materials

New York, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Logiq deploys new Radix AI-powered data management platform click here

Snowline Gold reveals promising new drill intercepts from the Jupiter zone on its Einarson project click here

Adastra Holdings launches full-spectrum shatter vape cartridge line under Phyto Extractions brand click here

NEO Battery Materials shares start trading on the OTCQB Venture Market click here

SIGMA Lithium to list on NASDAQ; company says it is 'on target' to begin production in 2022 click here

Namaste Technologies gearing up to offer two limited edition live resin products under its Roilty brand click here

Perma-Fix wins $6.5M service contract to support the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory click here

LexaGene to feature its MiQLab System at key veterinary tradeshows in September click here

Gamestop and AMC put Reddit on the investor radar, now it may be planning a stock market float in New York click here

GoviEx Uranium taps Isabel Vilela as head of investor relations and corporate communications click here

Aurania Resources reports on meeting with Ecuadorian President; updates on exploration and corporate activity click here

GoviEx Uranium taps Isabel Vilela as head of investor relations and corporate communications click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

Story continues

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



