Proactive news headlines including Frontier Energy, Kopore Metals, Archer Materials and Horizon Minerals

Sydney, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) hit a new high on kicking off a renewable energy expansion and green hydrogen study at its Bristol Springs Solar (BSS) Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Kopore Metals Ltd (ASX:KMT) has inked a deal with Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) to acquire historical mining information on the Agadez uranium play in Niger, West Africa. Click here

  • Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) continues to grow its team after launching a recruitment drive and bringing a leading quantum expert on board. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has received ‘excellent’ gold and ‘encouraging’ initial nickel assay results from a second phase of drilling at the Golden Ridge Project near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has invested C$1 million in Canadian battery technology company, Volt Carbon Technologies Inc (VCT), which is focused on high-performance solid-state lithium-ion battery development and scalable air classification technologies for natural graphite beneficiation. Click here

  • Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) continues to progress the Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP) Integration Study, which is on schedule for delivery in mid-2022. Click here

  • Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has started an executive and board transition with several key appointments to support the company's expansion plans. Click here

  • Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has encountered the highest rutile grades to date in assay results from a 2021 drilling program at the flagship Kasiya-Nsaru Project in Malawi, increasing the drill-defined mineralised footprint by 28% to 165 square kilometres. Click here

  • Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) welcomes a new managing director, Dr Adam McKinnon, who starts today in the role. Click here

  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has reached the halfway mark with the construction of Abra Base Metals Mine, its flagship lead-silver project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE)’s construction work at its fully funded 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, remains on schedule and the company is on track to deliver first gold pour in the fourth quarter of 2022. Click here

  • Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) has appointed Ramón Jiménez Serrano as CEO of the company’s Spanish subsidiary Extremadura New Energies. Click here

  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has received high-grade, near-surface gold intersections from explorational reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the new Mosaic Lode and extensional drilling at the Break of Day deposit within the flagship Cue Gold Project in the Murchison district of Western Australia. Click here

  • PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX)’s recent “exceptional” drilling results from the Caribou Dome Project in Alaska have prompted the company to conduct a full review of its existing resource model, with a view to growing the high-grade copper inventory. Click here

  • Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) continues to see further strong results from two key areas at Gem deposit, part of the Kundip Mining Centre (KMC), ahead of a global resource upgrade at Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) in Western Australia. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has entered a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its HER-Vaxx B-cell activating immunotherapy in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), in patients with HER-2 positive gastric cancer. Click here

