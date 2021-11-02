Proactive news headlines including Forward Water, Mountain Valley MD Holdings, ACME Lithium and Camino Minerals

New York , Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Forward Water appoints Grant W. Thornley as its vice president of engineering sales click here

Vuzix announces follow-on order for its Smart Glasses from Australian and New Zealand distributor click here

CO2 Grow CEO writes letter to shareholders; says company technologies resulting in increased grower profitability, reduced ecological footprint click here

Camino Minerals CEO meets local community ahead of drilling its Maria Cecilia property in Peru click here

Western Magnesium hires media veteran Ashleigh Barry to lead media relations and corporate communications click here

Todos Medical says its Provista lab seeing significant increase in COVID-19 PCR testing volume with new automation click here

Hillcrest Energy announces breakthrough results of its high efficiency inverter, demonstrates ability to eliminate switching losses click here

ImagineAR says selected as category winner for fan engagement by leading tech industry body STA Group click here

Mountain Valley MD Holdings completes licensing agreement with Red White and Bloom Brands click here

ACME Lithium expands Nevada lithium project by securing key land position click here

Predictmedix to commercialize its Safe Entry Station in EU and key global markets after winning CE Mark approval, ISO certification click here

Safe-T Group announces first new web Data Collection-as-a-Service project with global data services company click here

QC Copper and Gold kicks off fall drilling program at flagship Opemiska Copper project in Quebec click here

LexaGene awarded 2021 Biotech Breakthrough Molecular Diagnostics Solutions of the Year click here

Zoglo's Incredible Food signs binding MOU to acquire 51% interest in European plant-based food company Monday Swiss UK click here

Vox Royalty reports strong royalty revenue in 3Q; on track for revenue at high end of expectations for full year click here

Braxia Scientific completes psilocybin-assisted therapy training for first cohort of therapists; ready to begin Health Canada-approved clinical trial click here

Clean Air Metals releases new assay results from drilling at Escape and Current deposits in Thunder Bay click here

Altaley Mining marks milestone as it hires underground mining contractor MGA to bring Tahuehueto mine into production click here

Plurilock's Aurora Systems receives US$220,000 purchase order from US Department of State click here

Newrange Gold closes acquisition of past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine in Ontario click here

Royal Wins Corporation achieves major milestone in launching in large US market click here

Harbor Custom Development appoints Lance Brown as the company’s new chief financial officer click here

IQ-AI says prestigious US brain centre signs up for IB Clinic software click here

Logiq board approves plan to separate AppLogiq and DataLogiq into two independent publicly traded companies click here

New Pacific Metals reports more encouraging drill results from Phase 1 discovery program at Carangas silver project click here

Delta 9 Cannabis announces strong 3Q revenue forecast and earnings call on November 15 click here

Nabis Holdings says it and Caravel CAD Fund have inked an agreement of settlement for all legal proceedings previously commenced click here

Lumina Gold successfully completes reorganization of concession package comprising Cangrejos project in Ecuador click here

Greenbank Capital says it and Pharmakure discussing fresh terms as they agree to terminate existing agreement click here