Proactive news headlines including Forward Water, Mountain Valley MD Holdings, ACME Lithium and Camino Minerals
New York , Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Forward Water appoints Grant W. Thornley as its vice president of engineering sales click here
Vuzix announces follow-on order for its Smart Glasses from Australian and New Zealand distributor click here
CO2 Grow CEO writes letter to shareholders; says company technologies resulting in increased grower profitability, reduced ecological footprint click here
Camino Minerals CEO meets local community ahead of drilling its Maria Cecilia property in Peru click here
Western Magnesium hires media veteran Ashleigh Barry to lead media relations and corporate communications click here
Todos Medical says its Provista lab seeing significant increase in COVID-19 PCR testing volume with new automation click here
Hillcrest Energy announces breakthrough results of its high efficiency inverter, demonstrates ability to eliminate switching losses click here
ImagineAR says selected as category winner for fan engagement by leading tech industry body STA Group click here
Mountain Valley MD Holdings completes licensing agreement with Red White and Bloom Brands click here
ACME Lithium expands Nevada lithium project by securing key land position click here
Predictmedix to commercialize its Safe Entry Station in EU and key global markets after winning CE Mark approval, ISO certification click here
Safe-T Group announces first new web Data Collection-as-a-Service project with global data services company click here
QC Copper and Gold kicks off fall drilling program at flagship Opemiska Copper project in Quebec click here
LexaGene awarded 2021 Biotech Breakthrough Molecular Diagnostics Solutions of the Year click here
Zoglo's Incredible Food signs binding MOU to acquire 51% interest in European plant-based food company Monday Swiss UK click here
Vox Royalty reports strong royalty revenue in 3Q; on track for revenue at high end of expectations for full year click here
Braxia Scientific completes psilocybin-assisted therapy training for first cohort of therapists; ready to begin Health Canada-approved clinical trial click here
Clean Air Metals releases new assay results from drilling at Escape and Current deposits in Thunder Bay click here
Altaley Mining marks milestone as it hires underground mining contractor MGA to bring Tahuehueto mine into production click here
Plurilock's Aurora Systems receives US$220,000 purchase order from US Department of State click here
Newrange Gold closes acquisition of past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine in Ontario click here
Royal Wins Corporation achieves major milestone in launching in large US market click here
Harbor Custom Development appoints Lance Brown as the company’s new chief financial officer click here
IQ-AI says prestigious US brain centre signs up for IB Clinic software click here
Logiq board approves plan to separate AppLogiq and DataLogiq into two independent publicly traded companies click here
New Pacific Metals reports more encouraging drill results from Phase 1 discovery program at Carangas silver project click here
Delta 9 Cannabis announces strong 3Q revenue forecast and earnings call on November 15 click here
Nabis Holdings says it and Caravel CAD Fund have inked an agreement of settlement for all legal proceedings previously commenced click here
Lumina Gold successfully completes reorganization of concession package comprising Cangrejos project in Ecuador click here
Greenbank Capital says it and Pharmakure discussing fresh terms as they agree to terminate existing agreement click here
Canada Silver Cobalt ropes in GoldSpot Discoveries to apply AI to high-grade Silver Castle East project click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com