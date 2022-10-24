Proactive news headlines including Flynn Gold, Elementos Ltd, Highfield Resources and Green Technology Metals

Sydney, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has intersected a shallow bonanza-grade gold intersection of 1.2 metres at 65.9 g/t during a diamond drilling program at Trafalgar prospect within the Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania.

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has intersected some of its highest grades to date during ongoing infill drilling at the Oropesa Tin Project in Spain, including 6 metres at 2.59% tin from 74.6 metres.

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has secured credit approval for €320.6 million (~A$495.9 million) in senior secured project financing that will help fund the construction and development of its 100%-owned Muga Potash Project in Spain.

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has fielded further impressive assay results from its diamond core drilling campaign at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada.

Green Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:GT1) has inked a binding agreement with Ardiden Limited to purchase the residual 20% free-carried interest in the Ontario Lithium Projects held by Ardiden, bringing the company's ownership in the suite of projects to 100%.

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) has signed a major enterprise client deal with fashion retailer Max Mara for the use of W2V's automated accounts payable, corporate and travel expenses, and VAT claim and recovery solutions.

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has made further new high-grade rare earth elements (REE) mineralisation discoveries from rock chip sampling at its 100%-owned Mick Well Project in the Gascoyne Mineral Field in Western Australia.

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has wrapped up four drill holes for 516 metres at Fence Gossan prospect, part of a larger campaign at the BHA Project's East Zone near Broken Hill in Far West New South Wales, and is pleased with initial observations and interpretations.

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has begun the process of chasing down several high-priority drill targets at the Wallbrook Gold Project in Western Australia, kicking-off a regional aircore program set to drill 10,000 metres at two initial targets – MC4.2 and MC3.1.

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has inked a definitive binding agreement with Amalgamated Minerals Pte. Ltd to purchase a controlling share of 60.5% in the private Singaporean company, which holds 100% of the Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea, West Africa.

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) is encouraged by preliminary results from a maiden diamond drill hole aimed at a newly identified set of copper exploration targets near the recent Comet target on Kalahari Metals Limited's Ngami Copper Project (NCP) licences in Botswana.

Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) has received approval for a Program of Work (POW) at the Dundas Project in WA encompassing RAB drilling to test the identified lithium pegmatite potential and gold anomalies.

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has kicked off a lithium-focused reverse circulation (RC) drill program to test multiple high-priority targets at the 100%-owned Karonie Lithium-Gold Project, 110 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie in WA.

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has appointed Luis da Silva as managing director and CEO, effective November 1, 2022, to lead the company in its aim to supply potash to the European and international markets.

Synertec Corporation Ltd (ASX:SOP) continued to progress its environmentally friendly technology solutions during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q1 FY23) with a focus on helping the global energy industry transition to a low carbon future and reduce its environmental footprint.

Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) has further aligned the location of its board with its Western Australian focus through the appointment of experienced geologist Gemma Lee as an independent non-executive director.

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF)'s earn-in partner Thomson Resources Limited (ASX:TMZ) has identified a high-grade copper sulphide target in hole KYDD001 during a review of previous exploration data from the Mt Carrington Project in northern New South Wales.

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has completed a new phase of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, targeting coincidental nickel-copper anomalies at Dukes and T3/T4 prospects within the Silver Swan North Nickel Project in Western Australia.

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has received expressions of interest from two parties about the silver-rich, low arsenic, high antimony concentrate it hopes to produce at the proposed La Demajagua mine in Cuba.

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) is trading higher on identifying nickel and copper-rich gossans up to 3.75% nickel and 25.4% copper during the first field reconnaissance at its new Andover tenements near the town of Roebourne in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia.

PVW Resources Ltd (ASX:PVW) has identified multiple new rare earth element (REE) targets at the Tanami REE and Gold Project in the Northern Territory after fielding high-grade REE results with gold to boot from the maiden round of drilling on the tenure.