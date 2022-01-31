Proactive news headlines including Facebook, Magna Mining, Potent Ventures, Clean Seed Capital, Braxia Scientific and FansUnite

New York , Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Magna Mining strikes non-binding agreement for proposed joint venture with Mitsui & Co for Shakespeare Mine and posts 2022 feasibility study

Altiplano Metals boosts revenue in 4Q with higher copper sales from Farellon mine in Chile

Potent Ventures appoints finance veteran Michael Hopkinson to its board of directors

Lion Copper and Gold announces definitive agreement to acquire Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in British Columbia

Gevo begins startup of its renewable natural gas project in northwest Iowa bang on schedule

Snowline Gold provides impressive additional initial drill results from Valley zone on its Rogue gold project in the Yukon

Bloom Health Partners sees strong revenue of $9.8M in 2021 fiscal year driven by its operational health platform

Trust Stamp now trading on Nasdaq after uplisting from OTCQX Best Market

Ayurcann Holdings launches high potency THC branded 'Fuego' vapes in Alberta

Clean Seed Capital set to introduce Mini-MAX unit to India in March this year

Canada Silver Cobalt Works reveals 2022 plans at its portfolio of mineral properties in Ontario and Quebec

Adcore renews advertising contract with Israeli Government Advertising Agency

Trillion Energy says it's moving closer to bringing SASB field into production this year as energy markets strengthen

Therma Bright completes US Clinical Performance Study subject recruitment for its AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test

Heritage Cannabis set to launch nine new products in Ontario cannabis market

Braxia Scientific says it continues psychedelic-based clinical research trials to support future drug development

FansUnite CEO Burton cheers iGaming Ontario announcement to launch new regulated online gaming market in April 2022

Else Nutrition begins selling its child nutrition products on Kroger.com

GR Silver Mining reports more drill results from underground program at San Marcial, which augur well for resource expansion

Facebook's metaverse arm Reality Labs to hog spotlight in this week's update

Benchmark Metals unveils more positive drill results from Cliff Creek deposit at Lawyers asset

MGC Pharmaceuticals records strongest ever quarterly sales; Cognicann phase II trial delayed

Anglo Pacific makes chief investment officer new CEO

Powertap Hydrogen Capital says its 49%-owned subsidiary, AES-100, a leading clean hydrogen technology company, has received two of its latest production cells