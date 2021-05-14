Proactive news headlines including Esports Entertainment Group, Unigold, ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp and Bam Bam Resources
Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) says subsidiaries link up with Riot Games to host LCS Proving Grounds League of Legends tournament says subsidiaries link up with Riot Games to host LCS Proving Grounds League of Legends tournament click here
Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS) sees 1Q revenue climb by 39% to $14.2M on record wager turnover click here
Unigold Inc (CVE:UGD) (OTCQX:UGDIF) (FRA:UGB1) adds 200,000 gold ounces to its Candelones project in newly released resource estimate click here
NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29) partners with Visit Tampa Bay to use augmented reality to tell the story of the iconic Florida locale click here
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd (TSE:NSR) (OTCQX:NSRXF) (FRA:IRLB) acquires a cash-flowing royalty on the Caserones copper mine in Chile click here
BTU Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) (OTCPINK:BTUMF) commences drilling new high priority targets at TNT area on Dixie Halo properties in Ontario click here
Maverix Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) (TSE:MMX) (FRA:7781) sees 41% increase in revenue in first quarter: lifts dividend payment by 25% click here
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) touts $260.4M in cash and deposits in 1Q results as work on Arizona manufacturing plant is underway click here
Hannan Metals Limited (CVE:HAN) (OTCPINK:HANNF) (FRA:C8MQ) advances Tabalosos project in Peru, receiving green light for environmental impact statement click here
Nabis Holdings Inc (CSE:NAB) (OTCQB:NABIF) (FRA:A2P0) announces closing of a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $252,000 click here
Bam Bam Resources Corp (CSE:BBR) (OTCPINK:NPEZF) (FRA:4NPB) encouraged by potential for large sulfide copper deposit from latest drill assays click here
The Parent Company (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) announces appointment of Desiree Perez to its board of directors effective from May 13 click here
Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) (FRA:2RJ) closes 1Q with a record $23.5M in cash click here
Energy Fuels ends 1Q with US$60M of working capital as it gears up for big rare earths element commercial push click here
PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF) inks supply deal for the production and sale of THC oil in Germany click here
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) ends fiscal 3Q with cash and cash equivalents of about $15.7M click here
QC Copper and Gold Inc (CVE:QCCU) (OTCMKTS:QCCUF) announces amended terms for its previously announced Roger gold-copper project acquisition click here
