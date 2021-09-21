Proactive news headlines including Entain, Loncor, NexTech AR, Western Magnesium and ME2C Environmental
New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Entain confirms takeover offer from DraftKings, reported to be worth $20bn click here
Loncor promotes VP of business development John Barker to CEOBioSig Technologies appoints medical-device industry executive James Barry as independent board director click here
DGTL Holdings inks new $400k contract with Nasdaq listed online sports gaming client click here
FSD Pharma closes its all-stock acquisition of Canada’s Lucid Psycheceuticals click here
NexTech AR Solutions at frontier of growth as it shifts towards self-service SaaS model click here
Revive Therapeutics added to AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF click here
HealthLynked says subsidiary will receive $2.4M in Medicare Shared Savings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services click here
Thesis Gold kicks off LiDAR and IP surveys at its Ranch project in British Columbia click here
ME2C Environmental announces new license agreement for its patented technology with Midwest utility click here
Co-Diagnostics says its Logix Smart ABC Test is authorized for use in Mexico click here
Cypress Development enters last preparation stages ahead of pilot plant commissioning click here
Fobi adds Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System to its Venue Management System for events click here
Western Magnesium enters into LOI with US national preferred dolomite supplier click here
Nextleaf Solutions ships reorder to LDB after Glacial Gold products sell out, receives approval to sell in Saskatchewan click here
Plurilock receives US$418,000 order from US defense contractor click here
Belmont hires James Ebisch, a consultant geologist already familiar with its Lone Star copper-gold project click here
Ketamine One signs LOI with Veteran Services USA to open therapy center click here
Binovi Technologies appoints Marc Lakmaaker as its new interim CEO and director click here
Tribe Property Technologies to acquire property management portfolio in south-eastern British Columbia click here
Psyched Wellness initiates clinical sleep study on humans for structure/function claim for its AME-1 extract click here
Magna Mining reports a new nickel-copper-PMG discovery at its Shakespeare project in Ontario click here
Versus Systems to power mobile fan engagement at the 2021 Military Bowl click here
AIM ImmunoTech advances bid to study Ampligen as therapy for Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction click here
Willow Biosciences ramps up production titer; delivers corporate update click here
Star Royalties hails resource upgrade at Copperstone gold mine where it has a streaming deal click here
Else Nutrition introduces two new flavours of its Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids click here
Planet 13 doubles dispensary floor square footage and cash registers at Las Vegas SuperStore click here
