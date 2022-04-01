Proactive news headlines including Endexx, Power REIT, The Good Shroom Co, Kenorland and Belmont Resources

Proactive

New York, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Endexx sees 360% sequential surge in 4Q revenue as company bounces back from challenging 2021

Power REIT reports jump in revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021

The Good Shroom Co reports strong rise in 2Q sales revenue following Quebec hash launch

Kenorland Minerals reports 2021 drill results from Healy project in Alaska

Belmont Resources reveals longest intercept of copper mineralization to date at its Lone Star JV in Washington State

PharmaDrug advances PD-001, its improved version of cepharanthine to treat cancer and infectious disease

Predictive Oncology strengthens balance sheet in 2021; zPREDICTA acquisition highlights financial year

Emmaus Life Sciences says it is making progress in expanding access to Endari as it reports FY2021 revenue of $20.6M

Biocept reports unaudited net revenue of $61.2 million for 2021

Mydecine ends FY2021 with C$1.5M in cash to help propel mental health treatment initiatives in 2022

Whitehorse Gold says remaining assays from Skukum confirm and expand gold-silver mineralization

HealthLynked reports annual revenue growth of 50% to $9.2M

Milestone Scientific sees its FY2021 revenue surge 90% to $10.3M as dental sales boost results

Plurilock Security names Garr Stephenson Jr. as its chief revenue officer

AIM ImmunoTech reports ‘strong’ balance sheet to fund operations and clinical development programs through 2023

Steppe Gold posts revenue of US$24,050 in 2021 after selling 12,899 ounces of gold and 28,622 ounces silver

Vicinity Motor Corp appoints Dennis Gore as its vice president of Engineering

Mednow completes acquisition and conversion of debt of Ontario online pharmacy Mednow East

Trees Corporation reports surge in revenue as it rolls out more outlets and grows sales

Royal Fox Gold closes non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000.04 which saw its management and directors subscribe for the entire financing

Minto Metals says it is pleased with 'turnaround' at Yukon copper mine as it posts fourth quarter and full year results

PyroGenesis announces record 4Q and full-year 2021 amid its highest-ever backlog of contracts

American Manganese says it is well placed to respond to President Biden's call to speed up development of battery materials

Cloud DX announces extension to 2023 of remote patient monitoring contract with “large” Canadian Provincial Health Authority

Recruiter.com reports surge in 4Q and full-year 2021 revenue on tenfold growth in on-demand recruiting solutions

Star Royalties receives C$14.13M investment from Agnico Eagle for shares in its Green Star Royalties subsidiary

Logiq completes acquisition of Battle Bridge, including Section 2383 LLC

Fobi AI says its CheckPoint solution was chosen as the venue management solution for a recent prestigious awards show

Ximen Mining arranges non-brokered private placement of 10 million units for gross proceeds of $1.5 million

BTU Metals closes previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $441,490.05

Story continues

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



