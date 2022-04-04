Proactive news headlines including Duke Exploration, Creso Pharma, Great Boulder Resources and Tempest Minerals

Sydney, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has delivered further encouraging copper grades from the final three holes of a five-hole diamond drilling program at Rogers prospect within the flagship Bundarra Project in Queensland.

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) is moving to capitalise on opportunities presented by the 'Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement' (MORE) Act, which passed through the US House of Representatives on Friday, April 1, 2022, with 220 votes in favour and 204 against.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has enhanced the corporate and financial skillset of its board through the appointment of Karen O'Neill as a non-executive director.

Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) has completed drilling the second hole (WARDH73) at the 100% owned Meleya Project in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia.

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has had its 'buy' valuation maintained by BW Equities, with the 12-month share price target also remaining at A$1 per share.

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) has entered a partnership with Circula, the largest expense management solution provider in Germany, to offer Circula's clients within the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) access to the company's products.

Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) is set to acquire the Mt Margaret Copper Project and associated regional tenements near Cloncurry in Queensland from Glencore-owned Mount Isa Mines Ltd.

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) continues to move the soil at its flagship Finniss lithium play in Australia's Northern Territory, where development earthworks are tracking on schedule and the company is preparing to erect a dense media separation plant (DMS).

DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) has appointed a new chair, chief executive officer and director to its board in preparation for continued growth and relisting to the ASX.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) holding Afro Energy has entered into a joint development agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC), an arm of the South African Government mandated to promote economic growth and industrial development in South Africa.

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group (UCLA-TDG) for the university's promising LRRC15-targeting antibody dubbed 'DUNP19'.

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has revised its terms with Oz Yellow Uranium Limited for the divestment of the non-core Ngalia Basin and Liverpool uranium projects in the Northern Territory.

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has appointed Ting Xu as chief financial officer as it marches towards production at the Abujar Gold Project in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) has committed to plant 10 million trees in Mongolia at a recent signing ceremony in the country's capital.

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has unearthed further +100-metre shallow platinum group metal (PGM) results from resource definition drilling at the flagship Panton PGM Project in Western Australia.

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML)'s investee Red Fox Resources (ASX:FXR) Pty Ltd has kicked off its 2022 field season with work at the Eveleigh zinc-lead-silver and Butchers Bore gold projects in northern Queensland.

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL)'s new managing director and CEO Tim Kennedy has assumed his new position today.

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has secured a $10 million funding package from Collins St Value Fund (CSVF) to advance exploration and development at the flagship Marymia Gold Project in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has been given the green light by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the State of Utah to get the drill bit spinning at its Rattler Uranium Project.

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) sees the acquisition by Uranium Royalty Corp (URC) of an existing 1% gross revenue royalty over PEN's Lance Projects as a strong endorsement of the Wyoming project and uranium market prospects.