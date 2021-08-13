Proactive news headlines including Core Lithium, Marvel Gold, Mayur Resources and Firefinch

Sydney, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has launched a share purchase plan (SPP) targeting to raise up to $15 million at 31 cents per share as part of a $140 million equity raise to fund the development of the Finniss Lithium Project. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL)’s substantial holders Delphi Unternehmensberatung AG and Capital DI Limited have increased their stakes in the company through on-market purchases. Click here

Mayur Resources Ltd (ASX:MRL) is encouraged by letters of support from customers in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Australia, including blue-chip end users and traders. Click here

Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) has been granted a trading halt by ASX with the company about to release an update on exploration results from the Boda Project in Central West New South Wales. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has been granted a trading halt with an announcement pending in relation to the joint venture for the development of Goulamina Lithium Project. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has received encouraging results indicative of potential base metal and gold mineralisation from its Paterson Project within the Paterson region of Western Australia. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) directors have demonstrated their confidence in the company’s uranium strategy through participating in a placement conducted earlier this year after receiving approval from shareholders at a general meeting on July 30. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has updated results released last week when it successfully conducted test-work at a third-party laboratory using an alternate Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology. Click here

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF, FRA:3MW)’s 90%-owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd has filed two International Patent Applications with the Australia Patent office. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has contracted a leading North American drug manufacturer to deliver a range of novel, synthetic cannabinoid-based (CBD) medicines for its Australian and US drug registration program. Click here

Nelson Resources Ltd (ASX:NES) has raised $2 million in an oversubscribed renounceable rights issue and is encouraged by strong support from shareholders and new sophisticated and institutional investors. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has welcomed Province Resources Ltd’s progress across the HyEnergy Project, an exploration asset that could one day form a renewable green hydrogen play in Western Australia. Click here

