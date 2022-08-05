Proactive news headlines including Coinbase, Gold Resource, NEO Battery Materials, Empower Clinics, AMC Entertainment and Stuhini Exploration

New York , Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Coinbase not expected to shine in upcoming earnings, but outlook isn’t all bad click here

  • Musk and Twitter subpoena advisers in advance of October trial click here

  • Palantir set to increase headcount, as Peter Thiel's firm bucks Silicone Valley trend click here

  • Gold Resource invited to present optimized feasibility study for Black Forty gold-zinc project at Scoping Environmental Impact Assessment meeting click here

  • Murchison Minerals kicks off drilling at its HPM project in Quebec click here

  • Kontrol Technologies wins bid to deliver Ontario municipality net zero emissions and carbon action plan click here

  • NEO Battery Materials initiates detailed design of silicon anode commercial plant; files patent for key silicon anode technology click here

  • Empower Clinics says COVID-19 tests at its Vancouver clinics exceeded 4,000 in July click here

  • HealthLynked to host screening of documentary 'Forever: The End of Aging' featuring its information sharing technology click here

  • X1 Esports and Entertainment closes acquisition of Tyrus; en route to bigger video games and creator economy business click here

  • Perma-Fix Environmental Services sees 2Q revenue climb 20% on Treatment and Services sales growth click here

  • Amur Minerals jumps on agreed sale of Kun-Manie click here

  • Tocvan Ventures completes seven RC drill holes at Pilar project in Mexico; results expected later this month click here

  • AMC Entertainment narrows losses, thanks to Tom Cruise and food margins click here

  • Sassy Gold's spinout company Gander Gold identifies potential major new gold trend within Gander gold belt click here

  • Great Panther Mining closes sale of Mexican subsidiary click here

  • Stuhini Exploration closes first tranche of private placement raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1M click here

  • DoorDash's orders and revenues jump in second quarter, but firm posts quarterly loss click here


About Proactive


