Proactive news headlines including Cobre Ltd, Bellevue Gold, Cyclone Metals and Chimeric Therapeutics

Sydney, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has received 212 applications for a total subscription of $2.96 million in shares for the company’s share purchase plan (SPP), almost triple the original target of $1 million. Click here

  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is one step closer to maiden production at its namesake WA gold play after its Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan was approved. Click here

  • Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $1.35 million through a placement of fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.0025 per share. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1B CHM 0201 + Vactosertib clinical trial. Click here

  • Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1)’s recently-announced collaboration with Norwegian Hydrogen AS may result in the company signing an offtake agreement that will see its H2Neo green hydrogen (GH2) carrier set sail on its maiden voyage in Europe in 2027, according to Edison Investment Research Ltd. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has divested its remaining interest in Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) through a managed off-market sale process, receiving proceeds totalling $1.3 million. Click here

  • Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has expanded the Trafalgar Prospect at the 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania with visible gold revealed in new zones during diamond drilling. Click here

  • QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has begun an airborne VTEM Max electromagnetic (EM) survey at its flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in central Queensland. Click here

  • Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has completed a A$1.655 million placement to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors. Click here

  • C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has started resource definition drilling at its Pocitos 7 project in Argentina’s Salta Province, part of the world-renowned South American Lithium Triangle which contains 75% of the world’s lithium supply. Click here

  • Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has leveraged historical geophysical data from the Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea to identify five new priority zones for potential hematite mineralisation. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has increased the nickel sulphide potential of the Gidji joint venture project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields with re-assays of aircore holes revealing further platinum group element (PGE) results. Click here

  • Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has identified multiple north-south trending geological structures with a gradient array induced polarisation (GAIP) survey at the Kolondieba Gold Project in Mali. Click here

  • Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has set a series of sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives in motion, laying the foundation to develop its green hydrogen project. Click here

