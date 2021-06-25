Proactive news headlines including Cauldron Energy, Walkabout Resources, Weebit Nano and Australian Strategic Materials

Sydney, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) (OTCSMKTS:CAULF) (FRA:UFX) has received consent from Melbourne Water, the final regulatory step required for the company to initiate its exploration operations at the Blackwood Gold Project in Victoria. Click here

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (FRA:N6D) has finalised the third of its three-stage companion equity fundraising process with Battery Metals Capital Group LLC (BMCG) for the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project in Tanzania. Click here

Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT) has created the industry’s first commercial integration of an oxide-based ReRAM (OxRAM) cell with an ovonic threshold switching (OTS) selector, a critical step in the company’s commercialisation path for the discrete (standalone) memory market. Click here

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has boosted its leadership team to assist in the company's drive towards its ‘mine to manufacturer’ strategy in the production of critical metals. Click here

First Au Ltd (ASX: FAU) has delivered a 73% increase in the JORC-compliant inferred resource at the Gimlet Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has appointed highly experienced Dr Li Ren as vice president, technical operations. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) (FRA:GM6) continues on the path to production from the Abra Base Metals Project with Abra Mining Pty Ltd (AMPL), the joint venture company for the project, completing its first US$30 million drawdown of the Taurus Debt Facilities. Click here

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) (FRA:R1R) has received a further boost at the restarted Hillgrove Gold Mine in northern NSW by signing an offtake agreement with leading global commodity producer and trader Glencore International AG. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has intersected further copper-gold in three diamond drill holes at Boda East within the Yarindury Project in the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt of central New South Wales. Click here

Focus Minerals Ltd (ASX:FML) has released a mineral resource upgrade for CNX deposit of the Coolgardie Gold Project in WA with the open pit resource increasing 30% to 159,000 ounces. Click here

