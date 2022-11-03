Proactive news headlines including Brookside Energy, BlackEarth Minerals, Miramar Resources and Galileo Mining

Sydney, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is making strong progress with the new high-impact Wolf Pack 36-25-1S-4W SXH 2 Well, which is part of its second phase development drilling program in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin.

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) is looking to the future at its Maniry Graphite Project in Madagascar thanks to a positive definitive feasibility study (DFS).

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has confirmed high-grade gold in the second diamond hole at Glandore East prospect, part of its Glandore Project in the Eastern Goldfields of WA.

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has uncovered a new style of mineralisation near its Callisto palladium discovery within the 100%-owned Norseman Project in Western Australia.

Magnetite Mines (ASX:MGT) Ltd has delivered ­1.55 billion tonnes at 18.7% iron and 15.2% mass recovery in its initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Muster Dam Iron Ore Project in South Australia.

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd (ASX:FDV) is buoyed by the news that the parent company of Pakistan's leading property marketplace, Zameen, has raised US$200 million ahead of an upcoming IPO.

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) welcomes the start of drilling at its Mt Cecelia Project in the Paterson Province of WA, overseen by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (RTX) as part of a gold and copper joint venture between the two companies.

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has delivered more good news from its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc., which has received approval from Health Canada for an amended licence permitting the sale of cannabis extracts, electric vaporisers, edibles and topical products.

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) continues to highlight the potential of its Halleck Creek Project in Albany County, Wyoming, with the project's maiden drilling campaign demonstrating consistent rare earth mineralisation from surface to the current drill depth of 150 metres.

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has confirmed the potential of the Panton Project in Western Australia to host a large nickel-copper-PGE (platinum group elements) system.

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has intersected high-grade and visible gold mineralisation during a reverse circulation (RC) program at St Anne's Prospect within the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia.

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) plans to diamond drill at the Narndee Nickel and PGE (platinum group element) Project later this month following a successful fieldwork program.

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) will raise $3 million (before costs) through the issue of 46,153,846 shares at an issue price of $0.065 per share.

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has released highly encouraging results from a recent rare earth element (REE) analysis at its 100%-owned Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit in Western Australia.

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has discovered a new high-grade copper and silver dominant system with grades up to 3.37% copper and 4,450 g/t silver at Chinook Prospect within the Earaheedy Zinc-Lead Project in Western Australia.

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has updated the feasibility study (FS) for its Muga-Vipasca Potash Project in Spain after external due diligence was undertaken in the project finance phase and progress was made by the technical team.

Northam Resources Ltd aims to raise $6 million in its Initial Public Offer (IPO) to advance the exploration of its project portfolio in Western Australia's Wheatbelt region.

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has intersected multiple lithium-rich pegmatite dykes in its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Tambourah project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has inked a binding option term sheet for the acquisition of one granted tenement and two tenement applications, covering a combined area of 217.7 square kilometres and adding lithium to the company's diverse project portfolio.