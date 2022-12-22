Proactive news headlines including Bellevue Gold, Northern Minerals, Race Oncology and archTIS Ltd

Sydney, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is comfortably on track for the first gold pour from its namesake project in Western Australia in the second half of next year as it mobilises new equipment to accelerate development.

Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) has appointed GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) (GRES) and MACA Interquip (MIQ) to conduct an early contractor involvement (ECI) scope for the beneficiation plant at its Browns Range Project in northern Western Australia.

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has provided US$541,760 in support funding to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Centre, which is leading an imaging study for the detection of extramedullary Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML).

archTIS Ltd welcomes its rebate payment of A$1.785 million from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) relating to the company's refundable tax offset claim for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has fielded high-grade rock chip results of up to 7.98% uranium described as "outstanding" at its Surprise Creek Project in Canada's Beaverlodge Uranium District.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) has advanced the planned Active Anode Manufacturing (AAM) demonstration plant in the US with the order of key equipment and the appointment of a commercial real estate advisor.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) welcomes the successful completion of the planned dosing of the third patient cohort in a Phase 1 dose-escalation study evaluating the safety and maximum tolerated dose of the company's CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy, in patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma.

Green Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:GT1) is trading higher after delivering lithium concentrate recovery exceeding 72% using heavy liquid separation at its flagship Seymour Project in Ontario, Canada.

Celsius Resources Ltd (ASX:CLA) has executed an agreement with New York-based Lind Global Fund II, LP, a fund managed by The Lind Partners, for an investment of up to $2.8 million in a private share placement.

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) has wrapped up its 2022 activities with flare – that is, the first flaring of gas from the company's foundation asset, the Nomgon CBM PSC in southern Mongolia, close to the Chinese border.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) continues to work towards submitting a direct mining licence application for the San José Lithium Project in Spain despite a ruling from the Contentious Administrative Court (CAC) in Cáceres confirming cancellation of the Investigation Permit Valdeflorez (PIV).

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) has revealed the presence of nickel mineralisation at Chalice West Project in Western Australia, adding to the rare earths and gold potential already identified on the tenure.

SRJ Technologies Group PLC (ASX:SRJ) has been reinstated to the ASX boards following a market and company strategy overhaul and a CHESS Depository Interests (CDI) placement that raised $1.7 million in new capital.