Proactive news headlines including Bardoc Gold, Emyria Ltd, Pantoro Ltd and Aeris Resources

·5 min read
Sydney, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) has been acquired by St Barbara Mining Ltd in a deal that valued the gold junior at around $157 million. Click here

  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has entered a master service agreement (MSA) with Clinitrials, an Australian contract research organisation, to help coordinate a pivotal phase three clinical study of the biotechnology company's proprietary cannabis medicine, EMD-RX5. Click here

  • Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) shares are trading about 1.64% higher intra-day after starting a 20,000 metre drilling program for the 2022 field season at its Lamboo PGE Project within the Halls Creek Project in Kimberley, Western Australia. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has reaffirmed its FY22 production guidance of between 18,500 and 19,500 tonnes of copper for the Tritton operations in NSW. Click here

  • Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) is encouraged by the final assay results received from the 2021 aircore program at the Tyrells and Hodges gold prospects within the Silver Swan North Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has furthered its commercialisation efforts with offtake and test work discussions with a US-based lithium-ion battery (LIB) cell developer engaged with both electric vehicle and stationary storage manufacturers. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) and collaborator City of Hope®, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organisations in the United States, has dosed the first cohort two patient in the phase one clinical trial of its oncolytic virotherapy candidate, CHECKvacc. Click here

  • KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) will raise around $24.2 million at $0.37 cents per share via an entitlement offer that is subject to a minimum raise condition of $9.9 million. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has received the final regulatory approval for 1,700 metres of diamond drilling exploration at its Sunnyside prospect, part of the greater Halls Peak Project in northern New South Wales. Click here

  • Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO) has pulled the first load of copper from the Kavanagh lode system of the Kanmantoo Underground project, delivering it to the run-of-mine (RoM) stockpile. Click here

  • AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) has received a positive technical opinion from the Department of Mines, indicating it could be close to a favourable decision on the award of the mining licence for its flagship Manono Lithium and Tin Project. Click here

  • Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) is out to raise $24 million to support drilling activity across its copper-gold discoveries in Ecuador. Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) is working with Bryah Resources Ltd (ASX:BYH) (in which it has a 4.9% shareholding) on detailed studies examining the recovery of nickel, copper and cobalt from the tails stream of the Australian Vanadium Project. Click here

  • Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has intersected further high-grade gold mineralisation from its exploration drilling program at the CMA underground prospect within the Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) is on track to produce its first gold bar from the Abujar Gold Project before year’s end. Click here

  • GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) is now trading on the OTCQB Market in North America. Click here

  • Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has delineated 10 or more new drill targets within and close to the Mineral Hill copper-gold mine's Mining Lease (ML) in New South Wales, providing drill-ready, walk-up greenfield targets and highlighting the growth potential of the recently acquired project. Click here

  • Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV) has significantly outperformed a declining Canadian cannabis market, with the investment holding group’s net asset value (NAV) decreasing just 14% for the financial year to 31 March 2022, compared to a 60% decline in the benchmark over the same period. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) is exploring the potential for multiple, large gold deposits at its 80%-owned Gidji joint venture project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields. Click here

  • BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has completed its Razafy Northwest 1670-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Maniry Graphite Project in Southern Madagascar. Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has intersected highly anomalous cobalt at the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project in New South Wales, further enhancing the potential for a large cobalt system within the defined target area. Click here

  • Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has received approvals from the Vietnamese government to start drilling at the highly prospective Chim Van target. Click here

  • Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) is $7.6 million richer thanks to its latest entitlement offer. Click here

  • Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has kickstarted drilling on rare earth element (REE) targets across its project portfolio in WA’s Gascoyne Mineral Field. Click here

