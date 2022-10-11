Proactive news headlines including AuTECO Minerals, Provaris Energy, Moho Resources and Prescient Therapeutics

Sydney, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) is trading higher on highlighting the potential presence of a district-scale mineralised system at the Pickle Crow Project in Canada with outcropping vein samples at the Metcalf prospect returning very high-grade results of 569 g/t, 35.5 g/t, 27.4 g/t and 9.0 g/t gold. Click here

  • Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has taken the next regulatory approval step for its Tiwi H2 Project on the Tiwi Islands in Australia's Northern Territory by submitting an Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Referral to the Australian Federal Government’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW). Click here

  • Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has kicked off reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Silver Swan North Project in Western Australia, investigating nickel targets generated from soil sampling and historical data. Click here

  • Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX) has brought in another A$2.5 million in a top-up placement to cater for strong investor demand. Click here

  • Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has set a solid foundation to undertake exploration activities across a large portfolio of gold, copper and base metal projects in New South Wales, following the company’s listing on the ASX in September 2021. Click here

  • Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) has encountered minor sulphides and strong alternation in diamond drilling completed at Masters target within the Meleya Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has intersected a mafic-ultramafic complex of massive, semi-massive, highly disseminated and disseminated sulphides in diamond drilling at its Central exploration target within the prospective Albany-Fraser Orogen of Western Australia with sulphides observed across 358 metres of drill core. Click here

  • Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has kicked off its maiden drill program at Nabarlek North Project within the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province (ARUP) in the Northern Territory of Australia. Click here

  • Synertec Corporation Ltd (ASX:SOP) has successfully integrated its renewable energy solution Powerhouse at Santos Ltd's gas well site in remote central Queensland following the completion of extensive site acceptance testing (SAT). Click here

  • Xantippe Resources Ltd (ASX:XTC, OTC:XTCPF) has strengthened its board with the appointment of John Featherby as chairman and Carlos Arecco as a non-executive director. Click here

  • Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has raised $5.5 million in a strongly supported placement to fund drilling across its WA and NSW lithium, gold, base and battery metal projects. Click here

  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd has raised $6.72 million via the sale of 24 million shares of State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS) while retaining a 10.1% strategic holding in the expanded capital of that company. Click here

  • Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has drawn renewed interest from offtake and financing partners following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US this year, legislation which will inject billions into clean energy and electric vehicle (EV) incentives and programs. Click here

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) remains on schedule to deliver the first gold pour at its fully-funded Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, in the current quarter. Click here

  • RemSense Technologies Ltd (ASX:REM) has reached a new development milestone after integrating its virtualplant asset visualisation system with partner IBM’s Maximo Application Suite (MAS). Click here

  • Allup Silica Ltd (ASX:APS) has delivered premium, low-iron, high-grade silica during metallurgical test-work on material from its Sparkler Silica Exploration Project in WA. Click here

  • Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has presented its pre-Investigational New Drug Application (pre-IND) for traumatic brain injury and concussion (TBI) treatment IHL-216A in a constructive meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which provided valuable, multidisciplinary feedback. Click here

  • Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) is preparing to kick-off a diamond drilling program seeking nickel-copper-platinum group elements (PGE) sulphide accumulations at the 100%-owned Panton PGM-Nickel Project in northern Western Australia. Click here

