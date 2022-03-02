Proactive news headlines including Australian Potash, Chimeric Therapeutics, Chalice Mining and Australian Gold and Copper

Sydney, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has outlined the business case for its shovel-ready Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project, 160 kilometres from Laverton in Western Australia. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has opened the retail component of its rights offer, after raising about $7.37 million from the institutional component. Click here

  • Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) continues to hit the ground running at its flagship Julimar asset’s Gonneville Deposit, where extensional drilling has encountered more high-grade sulphide hits. Click here

  • Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has hit near-surface gold along the 15-kilometre Boxdale-Carlisle Reefs gold trend in central New South Wales. Click here

  • Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) is encouraged by preliminary results of a fixed loop electromagnetic survey (FLEM) conducted recently at Python and King Solomon prospects of the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in north-western Queensland. Click here

  • Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has engaged leading global well management company AGR to progress the application to drill Judith-2 Appraisal Well offshore in the Gippsland Basin in Victoria. Click here

  • CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) has launched the world’s first heart health monitoring smartwatch to feature ATCOR heart health technology through its commercial partnership with Mobvoi, a leading consumer electronics and enterprise AI developer. Click here

  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) is expected to complete the acquistion of the Sandstone Gold Project within a week, now that all conditions precedent under the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Middle Island Resources Ltd (ASX:MDI) (MDI) have been satisfied or waived. Click here

  • Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has been granted Major Project Status for its flagship Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) by the Australian Government. Click here

  • Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has appointed Mats Fagerberg in a new business development role as the company looks to expand its European footprint. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors for a placement to raise $2 million (before costs) through the issue of 181,818,181 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.011 per share. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has received further broad high-grade assay results from the three final holes – AORD005, AORD006 and AORD007 – of a drilling program conducted at Onedin deposit of the Koongie Park Project late last year. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) is trading higher on entering a legally binding Term Sheet with Tesla, Inc. for the supply of up to 110,000 tonnes of Li2O spodumene concentrate from the Finniss Lithium Project. Click here

  • South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has officially closed out drilling on its first confirmatory drill hole at the Ohmgebirge mining licence within its namesake German potash project. Click here

  • Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has started its 2022 major drill program at Sandstone Gold Project, which covers +900 square kilometres of the Sandstone Greenstone Belt in Western Australia, with an initial 18,000 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Click here

  • AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has secured a first Chinese patent relating to its lead idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) program, AD-214, from the China National Intellectual Property Administration. Click here

  • Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR)’s airborne XciteTM electromagnetic survey (AEM) has identified four highly prospective conductors at the Opaline Well project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) has the drill spinning in a reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling campaign at the Rock Lodge prospect within its Lachlan Fold Belt Project in New South Wales. Click here

