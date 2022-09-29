Proactive news headlines including Auric Mining, Eclipse Metals, Elementos Ltd and American Rare Earths

Sydney, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) has received firm commitments to raise $1,130,200 via a share placement at $0.072 per share as it kicks off a busy period of exploration and development at Chalice West and Jeffreys Find projects in WA. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has engaged a leading European consultancy group to assist with environmental and social impact assessments (EIA and SIA) for its Ivittuut Project in Greenland. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has confirmed conventional and modern tin flowsheet from its pilot scale metallurgical test work program at its flagship Oropesa Project in Spain. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR)’s latest metallurgical test work from its La Paz rare earths deposit continues to prove the potential of the project. Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has gone to market with a new range of cement and concrete products aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and improving concrete durability. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has hit a new high-grade lode with results of up to 6 metres at 25.83 g/t gold from extension drilling at Mulga Bill deposit of the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) is encouraged by results from an ongoing open pit resource expansion drilling program at the Mutooroo Project, 60 kilometres southwest of Broken Hill, that point to potential growth in the copper-cobalt-gold resource. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has kicked off a five-grid time domain electromagnetic (EM) survey at the Piedmont Nickel-Cobalt Project in the Alpe Laghetto area of Northern Italy. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc has successfully actioned several growth initiatives, including introducing new strains to a range of provincial partners and launching new stock keeping units (SKU). Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has flowed helium to the surface at its JXSN#4 exploration well, part of the Galactica/Pegasus prospect in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) will welcome the Hon Tony McGrady to the board as a non-executive director, effective on October 3, 2022. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) continues to intersect broad, high-grade gold from resource definition drilling at its 4.2-million-ounce Bankan Gold Project in Guinea, raising the probability of lifting the current resource estimate. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) is trading higher on teaming up with Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co (YXGC) to transform coarse flake concentrate from the Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania into value-added graphite products. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has signed a binding subscription and option agreement to acquire a 26% interest in Dingo HPA Pty Ltd, an Australian proprietary company aiming to produce high purity alumina (HPA) from recycled feedstock. Click here

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) has raised approximately $1 million from the issue of 2,857,143 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.35 per share. Click here

Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC), a regenerative medicine company, welcomes results from a 'crossover' trial for the OrthoATI™ rotator cuff treatment that underscores the high success rate and long efficacy period of the treatment in comparison with corticosteroid treatments. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has extended the Chinook zinc-lead prospect at Earaheedy Project in WA after uncovering a new, 2.2-kilometre high-grade feeder structure. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has unearthed two broad zones of polymetallic mineralisation at the Mount Squires Project in Western Australia in first-pass reconnaissance aircore drilling, confirming the unique multi-commodity potential of the tenure. Click here