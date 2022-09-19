Proactive news headlines including Astro Resources, Aeris Resources, Buru Energy and Animoca Brands Corporation

Sydney, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has revealed a significant increase in indicated resources to 78 million tonnes at 4.8% THM (total heavy minerals) at its Governor Broome Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Western Australia. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has further enhanced the copper potential of Murrawombie deposit within the Tritton operations in New South Wales with high-grade copper intersected below the resource. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has responded to news that Origin Energy intends to exit upstream exploration permits and divest 50% of its joint venture interests with Buru in the Canning Basin. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd will add the hugely popular MotoGP™ Championship Quest to the company’s stable of mobile games to further solidify its user engagement in motorsports. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has engaged PsychoGenics, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled drug discovery and preclinical contract research services in neuroscience, to aid in advancing its MDMA-inspired new drug discovery program. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) and technology partner Lilac Solutions Inc continue to advance the commissioning process of the demonstration plant at the Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina. Click here

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has fielded the highest-grade rare earth element (REE) assays to date from the Circle Valley Project in Western Australia, as near-surface mineralised zones continue to expand with consistently high-value magnetic REEs of up to 31%. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) welcomes news that its VAXINIA oncological treatment candidate has cleared an Australian regulatory requirement and a Phase 1 clinical trial can now be expanded to Australia. Click here

Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) has begun initial reconnaissance drilling at the recently optioned Star of the East Project, seeking to identify gold mineralisation based on historical drilling and mining data. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) welcomes preliminary results which demonstrate the first-time restoration of normal pre-disease blood flow for its DurAVR™ transcatheter heart valve (THV) technology. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has appointed experienced industry executive Anna Nahajski-Staples as its new independent non-executive chair. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) continues to enhance the flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia with more high-grade, near-surface gold returned east of the Break of Day prospect, along the Waratah trend. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has welcomed bonanza-grade gold results for the next seven drill holes of the 2022 drilling campaign at Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada, completed in early June. Click here

Tombola Gold Ltd (ASX:TBA) is set to add a 72,000-ounce gold resource to its portfolio via the acquisition of True North Copper Pty Ltd’s Wynberg and Wallace South projects in Queensland. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has made strong early progress in resource infill and expansion efforts at the McDermitt Lithium Project in the US, with wide zones of robust lithium mineralisation identified in initial results from the 2022 drilling program. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) is back on site with the diamond drill at its 100%-owned Glandore Project, some 40 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields region of WA. Click here