Proactive news headlines including Astro Resources, Aruma Resources, Valor Resources and Perseus Mining

Sydney, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO)’s drilling campaign at the Needles Gold Project in Nevada, USA, has wound up with a fourth drill hole designed to test for possible gold mineralisation within a subsidiary geophysical anomaly. Click here

  • Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has defined a thick vertical pegmatite with lithium grades up to 1.14% lithium oxide from its maiden drilling program at the Mt Deans Lithium Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has doubled down on additional copper targets at its Picha project in southern Peru. Click here

  • Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has provided relevant materials and information for a special meeting of Orca Gold Inc (TSX-V:ORG) shareholders, scheduled to provide a final decision on the acquisition of all outstanding common shares by Perseus. Click here

  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) is trading higher as it readies to turn the soil on lithium-bearing pegmatites at its wholly-owned Mt Palmer Project in Western Australia next week. Click here

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has further strengthened its management team in the US with the appointment of uranium industry veteran Jim Viellenave as a consultant and a member of the company's advisory committee. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has engaged Cyr Drilling for its inaugural drilling campaign at Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, with the program underway seeking further high-grade lithium intersections from areas with known pegmatites. Click here

  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has wrapped up its Phase 2 study of the glioblastoma treatment paxalisib. Click here

  • Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors to raise $5 million via a placement of 50 million ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.10 per share. Click here

  • Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) has delivered "industry-leading" roast-leach vanadium recoveries for the Yarrabubba Project, as well as enhanced performance for Gabanintha Project, both within the Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP) in Western Australia. Click here

  • OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) has skyrocketed on uncovering a whopping 56-metre gold intersection grading 1.31 g/t and establishing a new gold discovery at the Mulgabbie North Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) is heartened by further assay results from its ongoing diamond and aircore drilling programs at the Cue Joint Venture with Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) in Western Australia’s Murchison district. Click here

  • NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) is considering a bulk-tonnage extraction method following broad, robust nickel results from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Carlingup Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has started a detailed UAV magnetic survey over the 100%-owned Lang Well Project in WA’s Murchison district. Click here

  • Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has discovered gold mineralisation in three historic pits and one recently defined prospect with reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Mt McClure Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has launched a 3,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) campaign at the highly promising gold-silver Star Canyon target near Black Canyon, part of its Humboldt Range Project in Nevada, USA. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has achieved another milestone in establishing commercial production in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin with its third well, the high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 Well drilled and cased. Click here

  • Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) is ready to hit the ground running at the Governor Broome Heavy Mineral Project’s Jack Track tenement, where a drilling program is scheduled to begin shortly. Click here

  • Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has intersected broad, high-grade gold in both shallow and deep drill holes at the Crusader-Templar prospect, part of the Wallbrook Gold Project in WA. Click here

