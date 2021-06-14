Proactive news headlines including Arizona Silver Exploration, Newrange Gold, Karora Resources, Ready Set Gold and AIM ImmunoTech
New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies
Major Precious Metals Corp (CSE:SIZE) (OTCMKTS:SIZYF) (FRA:3EZ) announces C$10M private placement to fund Skaergaard project exploration in Greenland click here
Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) receives C$6M initial order from Calgary Transit for Vicinity Lightning EV buses click here
Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) inks definitive agreement to acquire Chinese cell therapy company Senlang Biotechnology click here
Arizona Silver Exploration Inc (CVE:AZS) (OTCMKTS:AZASF) intersects high grade gold and silver at the Main Claim of the Philadelphia vein click here
PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) begins selling its first products on Walmart Canada Marketplace click here
Ipsidy Inc (OTCQB:IDTY) changes its name to authID.ai and adds new leadership in a rebrand to reflect its expertise click here
Planet 13 Holdings Inc's (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) California SuperStore to launch with Tinley’s cannabis-infused beverages in July click here
Gungnir Resources Inc (CVE:GUG) (OTCPINK:ASWRF) (FRA:AMO1) kicks off geophysics program with an induced polarization survey at the Knaften gold property click here
Newrange Gold Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) (FRA:X6C) samples high-grade target; expands footprint at McGill Canyon click here
American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) set to join the Russell Microcap Index click here
LexaGene Holdings Inc (OTCQB:LXXGF) (CVE:LXG) (FRA:5XS2) sells MiQLab diagnostic testing system to Alpine Veterinary Hospital in California click here
Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) set to join Russell Microcap Index in profile-raising move click here
CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) wins second order for its technology from Canadian-licensed cultivator click here
Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) enlists partner in push towards net zero emissions target click here
Aion Therapeutics Inc (CSE:AION) (OTCMKTS:ANTCF) brings in over C$1.4M after closing private placing click here
Ready Set Gold Corp (CSE:RDY) (OTCPINK:RDYFF) (FRA:0MZ) to receive early repayment of US$1.3M convertible debt and appoints Peter Simeon to its board click here
Real Luck Group Ltd (CVE:LUCK) (OTCQB:LUKEF) gaming subsidiary Luckbox forges marketing partnership with gaming-focused Turkish firm click here
TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTCMKTS:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) appoints Dr John Henderson as its new COO click here
AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) (FRA:HXB2) says Ampligen featured in medical journal as potential treatment for cancer patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 click here
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) (OCTMKTS:GLBXF) (FRA:G1MN) to sell Québec project to major Yamana Gold in deal worth over C$15M click here
Mindset Pharma Inc (CSE:MSET) (OTCQB:MSSTF) (FRA:9DF) says InterVivo releases first data set for jointly developed Cooperative Psychedelics Evaluation Platform program click here
NEO Battery Materials Ltd (CVE:NBM) (OTCMKTS:NBMFF) inks MOU with Korea Metal click here
Silicon for advancement of low-cost, scalable silicon anodes click here
BMEX Gold Inc (CVE:BMEX) says high-grade gold system had now been confirmed at its King Tut project in Quebec click here
